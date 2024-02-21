Student Saves Rent Expenses by Flying Twice Weekly for College

Nowadays, accommodation is becoming a financial burden due to soaring rental rates, prompting individuals to seek inventive methods to economize. A particular case gaining traction involves a University of British Columbia student opting to fly to attend classes rather than renting in Vancouver, recognizing the exorbitant housing costs there. Shared on social media, this strategy has sparked widespread discussion online.

Tim Chen shared his unconventional approach on Reddit, detailing his method of attending two classes weekly at UBC, which necessitates his presence on campus solely on Tuesdays and Thursdays. "I've been using Air Canada for all my flights, and in January alone, I made seven round trips like this," he said.

His strategy involves flying from Calgary to Vancouver in the morning and returning the same day, thus avoiding the need for accommodation in Vancouver. By leveraging this tactic, he asserts that he can save rent, opting to reside with his parents in Calgary and incurring only minimal utility expenses. He estimates the cost of his flights to be approximately $150 per round trip, amounting to roughly $1200 monthly. In contrast, renting a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver could potentially set him back around $2100.

This phenomenon, termed "super-commuting," has garnered attention from the University of British Columbia, acknowledging the housing challenges faced by its students. "We recognize that finding affordable rental accommodation in Vancouver and Kelowna is a challenge for some of our students, as it is for others renting in the communities," said Andrew Parr, the Associate Vice-President of Student Housing at UBC.

Chen's Reddit post garnered varied responses, with some users expressing admiration for his ingenuity in cost-saving, while others voiced concerns regarding the feasibility and sustainability of frequent air travel for educational purposes. "It’s honestly doable. The flight is pretty quick, and good deals on flights would be way less than rent, food, and other costs," someone commented.

Another user expressed, "That just shows what an absurd situation we are all on the lower mainland." Meanwhile, another remarked, "That doesn’t really make sense. $100 one way * 2 there and back * 2 days a week * 4 weeks = $1600. That’s decent rent money."

Some users shared similar experiences of flying for work or classes to avoid high rental costs. Others suggested leveraging student programs offered by Air Canada to further reduce travel expenses. Someone even wrote, "Bro just find a cheap rent. If you monitor Craigslist, you can find rent for less than $1000 with a good deal."

Reportedly, Vancouver is Canada's most expensive city for renters. The average listing for a two-bedroom unit is $3,777. These statistics highlight a prevailing trend wherein fewer individuals are aspiring to become homeowners, thereby contributing to the upward trajectory of rental prices. With an average rent of $2,700 for a one-room apartment, it is financially unfeasible for individuals, especially students to afford accommodation in the city.

