Once Homeless, Multimillionaire Simon Squibb Is Now Helping People Start Their Businesses

Simon Squibb, the British content creator, investor, and founder and CEO of HelpBnk, is also a popular TikTok creator. His videos on the video-sharing platform vary from vox pops and those in which he discusses his achievements. Squibb, who grew up in a middle-class family, had a tumultuous childhood. His dad suffered a heart attack right in front of him and soon after that incident, his parents separated.

In an interview with Enterprise Nation, he talks about the time he was "kicked out of home" by his mother. "I was kicked out of home at 15 years old. My father had just died, and my mother and I fell out and, yeah, she kicked me out of home, so I've gone from living in a secure, happy family environment to suddenly being on the street," he said.

In the same interview, he also talked about how entrepreneurship was not a choice he made but rather a last resort. "At that time I didn't have access to a National Insurance card which is what you needed to get a job, so I had no choice but to start a company," he says, adding that he "still falls in love with the magic of you have an idea in your head" and then strives to make it real. Therefore, at the age of 15, Squibb started his first company which was a gardening firm. The firm later went on to make good money over the years. Squibb later moved to Hong Kong and started a business saying that it was the moment he realised" how big the world was." Squibb has so far spent 20 years of his life in Hong Kong and the other 10 in the UK.

After this, he went on to start a company called Fluid which he later sold to PwC. He was "pretty much retired at 40, playing golf and enjoying. All that changed when COVID-19 emerged as a global crisis." "I thought to myself: I'm not a doctor, so I can't go on the frontline and help in that way, but I can help people who were affected by COVID. And so, when I started The Purposeful Project, I realized there were a lot of people with COVID had also woken up," he tells Enterprise Nation.

Today, he has become a mission-led entrepreneur and runs HelpBnk, a networking app where start-up founders can swap tips. According to his website, Squibb is the founder of the Help2Earn system which is the first of its kind. Currently, his mission is to help 10 million people start a business of their own and also help fix the education system. Furthermore, he is also the chief purpose officer at The Purposeful Project.

Squibb also serves as an investor at several organizations including TableYeti, Podcast Radio, Heights, and Royal TW Water. Since the age of 15, Squibb has changed his life around from being broke and homeless to having accrued so much wealth while also trying to help others. As of 2024, the 49-year-old entrepreneur Simon Squibb's net worth is around £510 million, which is approximately $636 million, per The Sun.