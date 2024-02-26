How Gen Z is Shaping the Future of Work By Embracing Entrepreneurship, Remote Work Over Traditional Jobs

Embracing remote work, flexible arrangements, and side hustles, Gen Z is changing the landscape of business. A recent research conducted among 1,000 respondents between the ages of 18 and 25 showed that 84% of Gen Zers selected entrepreneurship as the most exciting of the 12 mentioned career paths, indicating that these young adults are more inclined toward non-traditional career paths.

The ZenBusiness, an Austin-based platform that helps people launch and manage their own businesses, study showed that 93% of Gen Zers "have taken a step toward exploring business ownership."

The findings from Adobe underscore the entrepreneurial spirit of Generation Z, with a substantial 64% expressing intentions to launch their own business within the next three years. The survey, conducted among 2,000 adults, delves into the motivations driving these young adults toward non-traditional career paths. Technological advancements, globalization, and the emergence of the gig economy have created fertile ground for this generation to enter the entrepreneurial arena.

"What once seemed like the only path forward, getting a full-time job, has now been divided into so many. The idea of spearheading a career that I design and has all the elements I want is a strong source of motivation and empowerment that I think is unique for Gen Z compared to older generations," says Ann Woo, the head of corporate citizenship at Samsung Electronics America.

The surge in popularity of platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube has given rise to a new breed of entrepreneurs known as "creators." This diverse group includes freelancers, business coaches, gamers, and professionals who monetize their expertise through content creation on these platforms.

Gen Z, often dubbed the "extremely online" generation, quickly grasped the concept that creating engaging content can translate into financial success.

Natalie (@corporatenatalie), a 26-year-old TikTok sensation known for her humorous take on work culture, made the leap from tech industry employment to full-time creator status in July 2022.

Working remotely during the pandemic, Natalie found herself confined to her San Francisco apartment, where she turned her absurd experiences into comedic TikTok content. Inspired by the success of other content creators on the platform, she decided to try her hand at content creation. Within three years, she amassed over 500,000 followers on TikTok.

While she relishes the autonomy and flexibility that comes with being a creator, Natalie acknowledges the challenges of entrepreneurship.

Research suggests that Gen Z's inclination toward entrepreneurship stems from their unique perspective on the world. According to the survey, over half of Gen Z respondents described themselves as neurodiverse, with the majority believing that neurodiversity is an advantage in entrepreneurship.

"Gen Z is also driven to entrepreneurship by a healthy dose of impatience. They don’t want to wait to climb the corporate ladder or be recognized as ‘thought leaders’ in their industries to make a positive, measurable impact through their careers. If you have all of the tools to put your voice out in the world and pursue your dreams, why delay?" adds Woo.

Gen Z's embrace of digital platforms and entrepreneurial spirit has reshaped the landscape of business. With a keen eye for opportunity and a desire for financial freedom, this generation is carving out unconventional career paths and redefining success on their own terms.

