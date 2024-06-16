Once a Refugee With No Money, Iraqi YouTuber Noor Stars Became a Top Content Creator

Noor Naim has millions of followers across social media platforms and describes herself to be a girl living her life online.

Noor Naim, known to the world as Noor Stars, is an Iraqi YouTuber with millions of followers. She describes herself as a girl living her life online. While her followers may know about her daily routine, not many people know that she went from being a refugee to becoming a top YouTuber and is now one of the cast members in Netflix's show, "Super Rich in Korea."

Young Noor moved from Syria to Iraq, then to Turkey, and finally to the States. In an interview with Mona Kattan, Stars revealed how she got a grip on the English language, which she learned at the British International School, Istanbul, which helped her transition to the United States. In the same podcast, she also talked about how she wouldn't change a thing from her past as it contributed to the present version of her. "Every part taught me something, and I learned to not take anything for granted, I learned to appreciate every person in my life. Every person I met daily, I felt like God sent them to me," she said.

Like many other successful people like Richard Branson and Warren Buffett, Stars also feels that keeping good people close can help you overcome difficult times. "When I was in Turkey, I had no money, I was probably, like 13 or 14, I was working illegally, you know, you gotta do what you gotta do, I felt like everything is closed, and life is black, I was not going to school and working. I was getting to work at 6 am and leaving work at 10 or 11 pm. One day, I stopped in a garden, where this old Turkish lady saw me and she came, and asked me in Turkish, if I was okay, and sat next to me and started telling me how god is great, how god is here for us and god loves us. I get the chills just by remembering it, that why this old lady would stop and come to me...I took it as a message," Stars shared.

Stars registered to be a YouTube creator on April 24, 2014, and uploaded her first video, titled, "What's in my iPhone?" By November, Stars had already posted over 400 videos on the platform and had over 350,000 new subscribers. Stars is known for making all kinds of videos, ranging from beauty to fashion as well as travel. Currently, she lives in Dubai and is known for being one of the top creators in the Middle East. In the Mona Kattan podcast, Kattan introduces her as the number 1 content creator in the whole of the Middle East and North Africa, and while her net worth is not public, as per a few sources, it is around $2 million.

In the podcast, she also sheds light on the importance of guidance and advice. She talks about how not having many mentors growing up, taught her the importance of guidance and advice, and urges people to also listen to people's pieces of advice.