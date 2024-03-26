10-Year-Old's $1,200 Donation to YouTuber Sparks Internet Safety Debate

In a concerning incident highlighting the risks of children accessing the internet unsupervised, a mother was left stunned after discovering that her 10-year-old daughter had sent $1,200 to her favorite YouTuber. This shocking event took the internet by storm, sparking dialogue over children's online safety.

The revelation came to light when TikTok user Kerani (@meet_desiree) shared her experience on the platform, detailing how her daughter had made a substantial donation to YouTuber IBella via a feature called SuperChat. This feature allows viewers to pay to have their messages highlighted during a live stream, with the amount determining the duration and visibility of the message.

The TikTok user expressed shock and frustration upon discovering the unauthorized transaction, emphasizing the need for parents to monitor their children's online activities, including their access to shared payment methods.

In response to the incident, the TikToker devised a plan for her daughter to repay the $1,200 through a series of extra chores, each with a corresponding dollar amount attached. Tasks such as vacuuming the car and wiping down baseboards were assigned to the 10-year-old, with the completion of each chore deducted from the total owed.

As the video gained traction on social media, users expressed a mix of curiosity, empathy, and criticism. One user questioned why the 10-year-old had access to the mother's card, expressing surprise at the situation.

Kerani responded, sharing her own experience of inadvertently running up a significant cell phone bill when she was thirteen.

Another user marveled at the TikToker's ability to cover the $1,200 expense, calling it "amazing." "Add deep cleaning the fridge to the list. Whenever it was due, my mom would wait for one of us to mess up and ground us to hard labor," a different user suggested.

People were quick to help the mother in addressing the issue. "Look in the mirror for the reason why she’s like that, the call is coming from inside the house," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Yeah this will not help her mental growth. Kids shouldn’t have 'chores' they should have things that can help prepare for their future when they’re on their own."

One individual stated, "Honestly, you came right out and said that she's a brat and you made her that way. She's 10. She shouldn't have access to your cards." "You need to give her a wake-up call before it’s too late girl," advised another user. "She’s not basic, she’s rich and spoiled," stated a different user.

"Listen my parents would have ended my life, think this is perfectly reasonable," exclaimed someone else.

While the TikToker was ultimately able to recover the funds by disputing the charge with her bank, the incident serves as a cautionary tale for parents. It highlights the need for ongoing dialogue about internet safety practices and the importance of educating children about responsible online behavior.

