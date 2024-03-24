Amidst Financial Instability, Here are Strategies to Teach Kids About the Value of Money

The part of parenting where kids are taught about money

Pexels | Photo by Lukas

Embarking on the journey of personal finance is an essential life skill at a time when younger generations are facing higher prices and more economic instability. Instilling financial wisdom from an early age becomes essential as it lays the foundation for future success. From teaching the basics to young children to guiding teens through stock ownership, these expert tips can equip parents with the knowledge and strategies needed to mold their children into financially savvy individuals.

1. Frequent "Money Talks"

In the ages 5-9, parents must engage in "money talks," suggests Jennifer Seitz, the financial education wizard at Greenlight. Seitz advocates for choosing a "money word" like earn, spend, or save, transforming routine activities into a financial playground. Daily life evolves into a theater for "money moments," where selecting the best price and mastering the art of coupons take the spotlight.

2. Needs vs. Wants

Employing a playful yet structured approach involves initiating conversations at the supermarket, where parents can introduce the principles of responsible spending. When shopping, important things like eggs, milk, and bread should be bought first. Buying treats like candies, toys, or stickers can be bought later. This helps them understand that money should be spent thoughtfully.

3. Ways to Earn Money

In the ages of 10-14, parents become financial mentors, guiding their children in the art of earning and saving. By encouraging a responsible approach, caregivers can stimulate financial growth by granting allowances or compensating for household chores. The key lies in empowering kids to earn and allocate funds for personal goals. By assigning a value to each chore, parents can create a sense of financial responsibility from an early age.

4. Budget for Groceries

Teach your child about money by going on a fun grocery shopping trip. Let them stick to a budget while picking out things they need at home and things they love. Show them how to make smart choices by looking at the "unit price" to get the best deals.

5. The Importance of Donating

As your child grows up, it's a good time to teach them about being kind with money. Help them experience the joy of giving by donating money, sharing food, or spending time helping others. This hands-on experience teaches them to care about others and be responsible. Parents can guide their children, showing them that money is not just valuable for buying things but can also make the world a better place when used to help those in need.

6. Help Your Teen Buy Stock

Starting with a small amount, like $1, teens can learn about stocks, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds. It's like learning the ABCs of money. This isn't just about making money but about understanding how it works. It's like having a share of a pizza, even if it's just a slice. Kids can also learn about diversification, which is like not putting all your eggs in one basket. This way, if one company doesn't do well, there's always a Plan B. By having a little fun with investing.

7. Encourage Savings

Suggest that your teens look for summer jobs. It's like having a mini-adventure and earning some money at the same time. This money can be the starting point for their financial journey. You can also encourage them to set up a savings account. It's like having a special place to keep their money safe. Saving for unexpected times is important, but investing can make their money grow for big dreams in the future. Remember, the key is to make learning about money fun and interesting.

8. Explain How Taxes Work

As your grown-up kids start handling their money, it's time to help them figure out where their money comes from and where it goes. Teach them that taxes are a way we all help our community and country. When we buy things like toys, games, or even candy, a small part of the money we spend goes to the government. It's a little gift to make sure our city and country have what they need. Make them understand that taxes help pay for things that make our lives better. It's like everyone pitching in to have nice playgrounds, good schools, and safe roads.

9. Responsible Credit Card Usage

Start by explaining what credit is before introducing credit cards as a tool to make purchases and pay for them over time, but it's not free money. It can be convenient for making online purchases, reserving hotel rooms, or handling unexpected expenses. It's like having a financial safety net for certain situations. Teach them to choose a credit card wisely. Explain that different cards have different features and fees. It's like picking the right tool for a job.

10. Resist Impulse Buying

Explain to kids that impulse buying is like getting something on a whim, without really thinking about it. Encourage them to stop and think before making a purchase. Ask questions like, "Do I really need this?" or "Can I wait and think about it?" Teach them about exploring other options before making a decision. Discuss how friends might influence their choices but they must reflect on their needs and values rather than what others are doing.

