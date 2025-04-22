Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'

The woman wasn't the only one who had made such an alarming discovery.

Walmart's food products might have come with a promise of good quality at lower prices for decades, but in the social media age, customers are directly voicing their dissatisfaction in public. One such consumer was a TikToker named Shannon Marie (@shannonmarie23), who went into Walmart and thought it was a good bargain when she snagged a 4-pound bag of Great Value chicken wings. The content creator returned home and started her prep for a decadent meal when she discovered a horrifying detail. The frozen piece of meat still had some uncleaned large feathers stuck. “Just bought a 4-pound bag of Great Value chicken party wings,” she informed her followers on the social platform while holding out a single piece for the camera. “And when I took them all out…” she paused before saying, “This damn chicken wing still has the feathers connected to it.”

“Someone tell me what’s really going on???” she wrote in the caption. “How do you miss these huge feathers still connected to the darn chicken wing?” However, she did not specify which Walmart location the product belonged to. As per Daily Dot, the $12.98 chicken wings have received similar reviews on the Walmart website. “My chicken has feathers, this was so disturbing,” a customer complained, before adding, “This is a manufactured problem. I was so disgusted and will not be purchasing this bag again. Very disappointed in the quality. More than half the bag had feathers!” “These wings all had several feathers in them. Disgusting!” another disgruntled buyer wrote, and added, “We had to throw the whole thing away because literally all of them had a bunch of long feathers.”

It becomes a problem when a substantial part of the chicken has large, unnoticed feathers, since, according to USDA regulations, frozen meat must be packaged after completing all the hygienic procedures. TiKTok viewers had a field day in the comments section, "Just unthaw and pluck it off," @Linda joked. "Least you know it’s real chicken," @michaelscott added. The video has since raked in more than 41000 views, the content creator has reviewed a range of lifestyle products on her profile. She has gone into detailed rants about mostly skincare brands and their effects.

The mother of two seems to be obsessed with personal hygiene items as well, she has reviewed bath scrubs, purifying face masks and body oils. Meanwhile, on a Reddit thread, a user posed an unusual question about frozen chicken. "My mom always said to wash frozen chicken before cooking. Should I? Doesn't that spread bacteria? I mean, won't it spread raw chicken bacteria all over my sink? What's the benefit of washing it if it's going to be cooked?" the user wrote. "I can't think of any reason you shouldn't wash it, but if there are bacteria left when you're done, you didn't cook it well enough," @quarkster pointed out.

"If the chicken is dirty (eg, improperly butchered/stored so blood accumulates on it, or just plain dirty), you could always give it a rinse without any fear. But yes, as long as you cook it correctly, any harmful bacteria should be killed," @ChIck3n115 suggested. Since it is difficult to judge a product with sealed packaging, it is advisable to follow a thorough cleaning process once the meat has been brought home.

