ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Some 'Jeopardy' fans are just finding out Ken Jennings secretly quotes 'Die Hard' on the show

The iconic action movie had a dialogue that had a reference to the show popular back then as well.
PUBLISHED 50 MINUTES AGO
Ken Jennings walking into the studio for Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy)
Ken Jennings walking into the studio for Jeopardy! (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy)

Every game show host has tropes and signature lines that stay with the fans and help them stand out. Ryan Seacrest has been criticised for his annoying habits on "Wheel of Fortune," while Drew Carey of "The Price is Right" revealed why he always says "I love you" to sign off after each episode. Now, fans are noticing a pattern in “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings's style. Ever since he took over the role of host, he has been frequently quoting lines from the iconic action flick "Die Hard."

via GIPHY

 

This matter was brought up for discussion on a Reddit thread, according to a Parade report. The post in r/Jeopardy was titled, “Double Jeopardy, where the scores can really change!" The single line in the body of the post posed a question that many fans of the show have been trying to answer on the social media platform. “Ken's said this a couple of times. Is he quoting John McClane in 'Die Hard?'” the question read. "Die Hard" is considered one of the greatest Hollywood action movies of all time. The protagonist, John McClane, is a legend that some movie buffs talk about to this day. The character, portrayed by Bruce Willis, said in the movie, "Sorry Hans, wrong guess. Would you like to go for Double Jeopardy, where the scores can really change?" throwing in a reference to the show that was popular back then as well.

 

Fans of the show chipped in with their opinions in the comments section of the Reddit post. Some of them believe that Jennings is only following a tradition that his predecessors followed. It was the movie that took the line from the popular game show and not the other way around.

One user suggested that former hosts Art Fleming and Alex Trebek used to say the line back in the day. “Art Fleming used to say that all the time. Die Hard was quoting Art (or possibly Alex, not sure if he used to say that back in the day). It would go something like this: 'We'll be right back with Double Jeopardy!, where the values are doubled and the scores can really change,'" the user commented.

“But first, do you have trouble getting your floors as bright and clean as they can possibly be? Here's a product that could be the solution you've been looking for. Please watch, won't you? Thank you,” the fan added. Some believe that Jennings is fully aware of what he’s saying and that he uses the line to motivate contestants who might not have had a good game.

"Double Jeopardy, where the scores can really change!"
byu/jgroub inJeopardy

 

“There's no way we recognize that and he doesn't know it,” one user commented. Jennings is, after all, one of the greatest contestants to have ever played “Jeopardy!” in the show’s long history. “Sometimes Ken seems to be taking pity on a player with little money, and is trying to give them hope that they can rally in Double Jeopardy,” a third user chimed in.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Some 'Jeopardy' fans are just finding out Ken Jennings secretly quotes 'Die Hard' on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
Some 'Jeopardy' fans are just finding out Ken Jennings secretly quotes 'Die Hard' on the show
The iconic action movie had a dialogue that had a reference to the show popular back then as well.
50 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets all five sharks to agree on a massive $1 million deal in rare TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets all five sharks to agree on a massive $1 million deal in rare TV moment
Cuban kept resisting a joint deal, but then all other sharks decided to give him a higher share.
1 hour ago
'Jeopardy' insider reveals the surprising mistake that cost Mayim Bialik her hosting job on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' insider reveals the surprising mistake that cost Mayim Bialik her hosting job on the show
The insider account contradicts a statement that Bialik had released regarding her exit.
2 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest makes a brutal joke about a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's honeymoon goals
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest makes a brutal joke about a 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's honeymoon goals
Seacrest took the opportunity to congratulate the second-time 'honeymooners' with a risqué joke. 
20 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founders who made a bold entrance to pitch a bathing suit brand
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founders who made a bold entrance to pitch a bathing suit brand
The duo has expanded their business with more product lines since they gained exposure.
21 hours ago
A PhD scholar just explained the science that could help 'Price is Right' contestants win Plinko
ECONOMY & WORK
A PhD scholar just explained the science that could help 'Price is Right' contestants win Plinko
This information could help a lot of contestants do well on "The Price is Right" but there's a risk.
22 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest challenges a fit 'Wheel of Fortune' player in plank contest and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest challenges a fit 'Wheel of Fortune' player in plank contest and it went as expected
The contestant was doing it in her heels and Seacrest was at first surprised.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' viewers couldn't believe Ken Jennings using a brutal 2-word remark about a contestant
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers couldn't believe Ken Jennings using a brutal 2-word remark about a contestant
Jennings couldn't keep his thoughts in after listening to the contestant's story.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value chicken wings and noticed a horrifying detail: 'When I took...'
The woman wasn't the only one who had made such an alarming discovery.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' player somehow makes the same mistake twice even after Ken Jennings warned him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player somehow makes the same mistake twice even after Ken Jennings warned him
The competitor was able to make a comeback and walk out as the champion, which is impressive.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' volunteer reveals a scary rule that prevents anyone from touching the items
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' volunteer reveals a scary rule that prevents anyone from touching the items
The show sees several valuable items whenever it films, and their safety is absolutely imperative.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a vintage video game and casually asks Rick Harrison for a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a vintage video game and casually asks Rick Harrison for a million dollars
Rick Harrison was caught off guard when the guest asked for such a high price.
2 days ago
Bob Dylan once unexpectedly showed up on 'Pawn Stars' — and even admitted he was a fan
ECONOMY & WORK
Bob Dylan once unexpectedly showed up on 'Pawn Stars' — and even admitted he was a fan
The pawn shop owners even appeared in a music video along with other personalities like Drew Carey.
2 days ago
Entrepreneurs ask 'Shark Tank' investors to taste their dog food product — it did not end well
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneurs ask 'Shark Tank' investors to taste their dog food product — it did not end well
The Sharks were advised to taste the product only if they were 'brave enough.'
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest sells a fake Napolean letter to Corey Harrison — and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest sells a fake Napolean letter to Corey Harrison — and it went as expected
Corey chose to go with his instincts, and the business suffered because of this lapse.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable
Neither Rick Harrison nor the guest had any idea what the item was or how much it would cost today.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprises herself by solving tough Bonus Round puzzle instantly
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprises herself by solving tough Bonus Round puzzle instantly
It only took her a second to get the puzzle right despite it being seenmingly tough.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' player reveals how the show helped him find love and Ken Jennings' reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player reveals how the show helped him find love and Ken Jennings' reaction said it all
It's not every day that you hear a game show having a serious impact on a person's romantic life.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to solve puzzle even though the most important word was obvious
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to solve puzzle even though the most important word was obvious
The fans called out the contestant for losing a big prize over a simple puzzle.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 on a tough puzzle about food: 'She tried her best...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 on a tough puzzle about food: 'She tried her best...'
She had a great performance from the final round of the game show but faltered later.
3 days ago