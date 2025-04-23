ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founders who made a bold entrance to pitch a bathing suit brand

The duo has expanded their business with more product lines since they gained exposure.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Shark Tank judges, Kara Haught, and Shelly Hyde on 'Shark Tank' 2016. (Cover image source: YouTube| Shark Tank Global)

"Shark Tank" investors aren't simply venture capitalists, they're also successful entrepreneurs with proven business acumen, whom founders across America look up to. When Florida-based sisters, Kara Haught and Shelly Hyde, sought $100,000 for 20% equity in their voguish swimwear brand, Raising Wild, they had no idea that they'd also get a mentor along with an investor. The duo explained that their uniquely designed bathing suits were aimed at making 'mom bodies' look stylish on a vacation or beach, even while enjoying motherhood. "I now have four kids each, and we haven't slowed down, but the suits of today can't keep up with us, cuz guess what, we're not kids anymore, so our need in a swimsuit has completely changed, so we've designed our bathing suits for fit, fashion, and function," they shared.

 

"Raising wild is the perfect solution to the swim struggle for women like us. Our cuts and colors hit at the right places to complement a beautiful variety of body types, but what really sets us apart is our functionality because we've added enough length in the body and coverage in the booty to allow free movement, and we even have nursing-friendly suits," they added. "We wore our swimsuits year-round and everywhere we went. We wore them to bed, to the movies, to pick up friends on the riding lawnmower," they shared on their blog, according to SoapCentral

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by raising wild (@raisingwild)

 

The sisters then shifted their focus to marketing, they revealed that they profited $130,000 on sales through social media alone. When asked about the price range of their swimwear, the entrepreneurial duo acknowledged that their luxury wear was priced higher than usual. Each piece was priced between $138 and $156, and the sharks realized that their vision lacked clarity and soon shifted their focus away from the dream project. Only real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran remained intrigued, and she finally decided to invest $100,000 but under two conditions. She demanded 51% equity and advised the product price to range below $100, but the sisters settled for a 50/50 deal. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by raising wild (@raisingwild)

 

"She doesn't insert herself when it's not appropriate, but anytime we need advice or have a question, her team is more than willing to help and guide us," Haught revealed about their bond. After getting exposure on "Shark Tank," Raising Wild's profit doubled over time, and the luxury swimwear brand made $400,000 from sales. The sisters have expanded their business expertise over time, and they have now launched accessories like sunglasses and sandals. It is no longer restricted to mothers, but the brand also caters to children's swimwear, coverups, and mother-daughter matching bathing suits.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by raising wild (@raisingwild)

 

"I feel like our relationship with Barbara is constantly evolving and, from the time we left the Tank, it's changed and it's become different through the whole, through the years," Hyde explained while appearing on "Nitty Gritty Podcast" in 2019. "We made sure in our arrangement with her was that we kept creative control over everything with the business, and so that's been really important for us," she added. Over time, the sisters have maintained their freedom over the fashionable aspects of the business with little interference from the Corcoran.

