In a remarkable twist of fate, Maiya the Don, initially known for her beauty tips on TikTok, has transitioned from the world of beauty influencers to becoming a rising star in the hip-hop scene. This unexpected journey began in 2020 during the lockdown when Maiya was loaded with beauty hacks and had gathered half a million fans on TikTok with her vivacious personality. However, as her popularity soared, Maiya felt a sense of stagnation and decided to pursue her long-dormant passion for hip-hop.

With a genuine love for hip-hop cultivated during childhood battles with her brother in Brownsville, Maiya's transition to rap was not a conventional one. Despite her rapid ascent as a TikTok sensation, she found herself drawn to music. Encouraged by her friend Eric Evander, Maiya stepped into the studio in Poughkeepsie, where she discovered her talent for rapping. Maiya's manager, Eric Scantlebury highlights her natural entertaining abilities and a "huge radiant personality" that made her TikTok journey stand out. The transition to rap wasn't just a gimmick—it was based on Maiya's determination to prove herself as a legit artist.

Maiya's breakthrough moment arrived with the release of the 2022 single "Telfy," a clever track about the popular Telfar bag. The song, featuring a sample of Sisqo's "Thong Song," got widespread attention, amassing 6.5 million streams on Spotify. Maiya strategically teased the song on social media before its full release, showcasing her adept use of online platforms to build anticipation. Following the success of "Telfy," Maiya dropped her debut mixtape, "Hot Commodity," hailed by Pitchfork as "stylish" and "swaggering." The mixtape, released in October 2023, boasts collaborations with artists like TY Dolla $ign and Maeta.

Within the mixtape, the track "Hello My Name Is" reveals Maiya's vulnerability, giving the audience an insight into her struggles with abandonment and the challenges of fame. This poignant piece lays bare the emotional toll of her rapid rise to stardom. Maiya, initially hesitant to expose certain aspects of her life, chose to include the track as a way of connecting with her supporters on a more profound level.

“It took forever to record because I was choking on my tears,” admits Maiya, reflecting on the difficulty of laying bare her personal experiences. Despite the challenges, she recognizes the importance of sharing her human side with her fans, showcasing that behind the rising star is a 21-year-old navigating the complexities of life.

The pinnacle of Maiya's journey so far is her inclusion as the opening act for Flo Milli's nationwide tour, aptly titled "Thanks for Coming Here, Ho." This surreal opportunity materialized when Maiya, on set for a music video with Flo Milli, playfully suggested being the opening act. A couple of weeks later, the invitation arrived, marking another milestone in Maiya's rapid rise. Maiya recently captivated her hometown audience at Brooklyn Steel on November 6, 2023. New York, being her home, represents a supportive community where she expects the crowd to wholeheartedly embrace her performances.

Maiya plans to work on the deluxe version of "Hot Commodity," soon. Additionally, she aims to venture into acting, already taking steps by enrolling in acting classes. Maiya's ability to pivot seamlessly between disciplines echoes her versatile talent and determination to explore diverse facets of the entertainment industry. As she continues to break barriers and captivate audiences, Maiya's story serves as an inspiration for aspiring artists navigating the ever-evolving landscape of fame.

