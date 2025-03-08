'Shark Tank' judges start dancing with an entrepreneur but it's Barbara's moves that stole the show

The dance fitness brand has since gained popularity in schools, especially during their assembly, as a way of exercising.

"Shark Tank" investors have time and again proved that they aren't just ruthless negotiators who get right down to business. They also join the fun whenever an entrepreneur requires their participation for an unconventional or innovative pitch. Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary also decided to shake a leg when a fitness trainer invited them for a Bollywood dance routine. LaDonte Lotts, who introduced JiggAerobics as a fun way to turn a full-body workout into dance steps, had a similar invitation for sharks, and Barbara Corcoran was happy to accept it.

Lotts asked for $50,000 for 12% of his dance fitness business after strutting into the room with his cardio-pumping moves. He instantly caught the attention of the investors after introducing himself as "the owner and founder of jig aerobics where we get lit while we get fit." Lotts then invited the sharks to try out various aerobic steps with him, and Barbara Corcoran took off her heels in excitement. As the investors swayed to the music with Lotts instructing them, Corcoran was simply doing her own thing.

She enjoyed the wholesome experience by stomping her foot and putting her hands up in the air, while Mark Cuban couldn't control his laughter looking at her antics. Daymond John appeared shy and remained stiff throughout the dance routine. Lori Grenier tried to coordinate her muscles with Lotts' instructions but was awkward in high heels. Kevin O'Leary swayed his hips and kept pointing at Corcoran before Lotts ended the session by praising their enthusiasm. "We're utilizing the Louisiana dance style and mixing it with aerobics so it's different fitness it's lit it's fun," the young entrepreneur explained.

Lotts admitted that his brand was centered around travel, and he was totally committed to growing his company by visiting different states. He added that he obtained permission from CrossFitGyms to hold live sessions for their clients and that he implemented pop-up classes everywhere he went. He also informed the sharks that he had recently added a subscription model to his website, and the one-hour classes cost between $10 and $15. "I'm just traveling to different states and different regions to expand the brand. I do a pop-up class. I talk to the CrossFit Gyms, and we just launched our online subscription site."

Additionally, he disclosed that JiggAerobics provided free warm-up and stretch sessions to help customers become comfortable with their dancing style. Lotts further revealed that he was inspired by Michael Jackson's old videos and practiced a lot while being involved with a marching band in college. Lotts wanted the sharks to invest $50,000 to start a certification process for trainers. However, the investors backed off from making any deal because they thought that it wasn't a feasible model, even though they enjoyed the concept. They felt that Lotts was trying to promote only himself, and the young entrepreneur had to leave empty-handed.

Meanwhile, JiggAerobics is still thriving, and the brand recently accepted applications for its Learning Center Get Right program. The dance model has since gained popularity in schools, especially during their assemblies, as a way of exercising. Lotts was featured on MTV and VH1, apart from many other interstate and local events. JiggAerobics also offered virtual sessions during the pandemic, which led to a surge in popularity.