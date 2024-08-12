Couple celebrating 50th anniversary receive an unexpected restaurant bill. It left them in tears

Paul and Dawn Molineux who were trying to make the most of their milestone were pleasantly surprised

While celebrating 50 years of marriage is always a special thing, it was made sweeter for a couple. Paul and Dawn Molineux, who had their 50th anniversary coming up in 2023, decided to have an intimate dinner at Hickory’s Smokehouse in UK's Southport, before the big party. While the couple thought there would be no surprises for their private dinner of two, they were left in tears by the restaurant's gesture.

Representative image | Pexels | Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

Paul and Dawn Molineux met when they were just 14 and 16. Their story kicked off when they went on a blind date together, eventually getting married. It was their 50th on August 29, 2023. Since Paul had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the couple was keen to make the absolute most of their milestone.

"I can honestly say in those 50 years the amount times we've fallen out I can count on one hand. It is difficult with the diagnosis, but we laugh about it," Paul, 68, who runs an aquarium business, told the local news outlet the Liverpool ECHO.

He explained that the couple has three grown-up children who planned a huge birthday bash for him at the end of the month.

"We totally intend to live life to the fullest and we've got plans for a big anniversary party in Southport. People will be coming from all over," Paul told the news outlet.

While they had a big party planned, they decided to celebrate the occasion with a meal at Hickory's Smokehouse.

Expecting it to be a private affair, the couple went to the restaurant and were greeted by a written sign. They were then shown to their seat by server James Davies who spoke to them about their anniversary and how they met. Davies had also learned about Paul's diagnosis which happened in January.

"We went to Hickory's in Southport for a 50th wedding anniversary meal. When you booked the table they asked if it was something special, so we put down that it was our anniversary," Paul told the Liverpool ECHO.

After the couple had their dinner and called for the bill, they did not know that they were in for a surprise. When the couple picked up the bill and looked at it, they found that their meal had already been paid for by the restaurant. The bill also had a sweet little note that read, "Happy anniversary."

"We were gobsmacked. We had to go and find the bloke. We said you're joking aren't you?" Paul said. Their bill was nearly 80 quid (~$100). This is when they learned that Davies wasn't actually a server and he had been the deputy manager for about six weeks at the time. He told the couple that he was touched by their story and inspired by Paul's courage and ongoing battle with cancer.