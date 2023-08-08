What sets Billie Eilish apart is perhaps her style. The massively talented 21-year-old singer-songwriter recently teased fans with her old, signature look but with a twist. She posted a photo on Instagram debuting neon red roots, and captioned the photo, “Remember me?”

Boasting a lineup of Grammy Awards, a prominent Apple collaboration, a prestigious venture with Gucci and a thriving perfume line, Eilish has already established herself among Hollywood's multimillionaires. She was also declared Billboard’s 2019 Woman of the Year- the youngest one out there!

How much is Billie Eilish worth?

The American singer-songwriter's net worth currently stands at $30 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her rise began in 2016 on SoundCloud, leading to a deal with Interscope Records. Billie Eilish achieved widespread recognition with her 2019 hit "Bad Guy," which claimed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to Forbes, Eilish earned a whopping $53 million in 2020 from music sales and other ventures.

Her rise to record-breaking success

After "Ocean Eyes," Eilish and her brother, Finneas re-released "Six Feet Under" on SoundCloud, leading to a deal with Interscope Records. They garnered fans through ongoing collaborations. Her debut EP, "Don't Smile at Me" arrived in August 2017 followed by her first tour. Spotify and Apple Music boosted her profile.

In 2018, Eilish embarked on her "Where's My Mind Tour," signed with Next Management and made it to Forbes' "30 Under 30" list. By early 2019, she broke Spotify records and dropped her debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" It soared to chart-topping positions, setting multiple records.

Ventures beyond music

In April 2019, Eilish introduced a clothing line in collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who also directed some of her videos. Concurrently, she was featured in Adobe Creative Cloud advertisements. During the same month, Billie appeared in Calvin Klein ads.

In July 2019, she teamed up with clothing brand Freak City for a new fashion collection. August 2019 saw Eilish partnering with Apple to promote the Music Lab app. Around this time, Apple paid her $25 million for exclusive rights to a documentary about her life.

In November 2021, her cruelty-free and vegan perfume brand, named Eilish was launched. Developed in partnership with Parlux, this gourmand fragrance is directly available to consumers at $68. The perfume reflects Eilish's ethos, being both vegan and cruelty-free.

Skyrocketing streaming revenue

According to data from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Billie Eilish's digital singles have generated an impressive total of $41.5 million in revenue. This remarkable sum not only showcases her immense popularity but also places her music ahead of notable releases by The Chainsmokers in terms of earnings from digital music sales.

Social media presence

Eilish boasts over 109 million Instagram followers, 7.3 million on Twitter, 48.2 million YouTube subscribers and over 2 million SoundCloud followers, as of August 8, 2023.

Personal life

She continues to stay with her parents in LA's Highland Park, collaborating closely with brother Finneas on her music. Eilish has shared battles with depression and Tourette syndrome. She also strongly supports veganism.

Real estate

The Eilish family acquired their Highland Park residence in 2002 for $240,000, now valued at around $800,000. This 1,208-square-foot dwelling features two bedrooms and one bathroom. When she was just 17, in 2019, Billie Eilish bought a Glendale ranch property for $2.3 million.

