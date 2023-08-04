The model, reality star and Instagram influencer, Sophia Richie is always in the news for her iconic style choices. The newly married 24-year-old already inherited her legendary singer-songwriter father, Lionel Richie's wealth, but she also made her own fortune by entering the professional world at an early age.

She recently revealed her plans to start a fashion line which is unnamed as of now. "I made sure, trying on every single sample, that it embodies the aesthetic that I've been wearing. It’s 100% me," she told Who What Wear. Here's a look at her net worth, real estate, and more.

Image Source: Erik Voake/Getty Images

Sophia Richie has a net worth of $8 million as of August 4, 2023. As a model, she has been a part of many campaigns for countless major fashion brands and is also known for dating Scott Disick in the reality show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." She started working at the young age of 15 and bagged her first contact with the swimwear company, Mary Grace Swim.

Following her first gig she went on to sign many more contracts with several brands such as Elle Girl and Nylon. Richie has also appeared in fashion shows of brands like Yeezy, Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel.

Image Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In 2019, Scott Disick, her then-boyfriend, and Richie moved in into their brand new 12,000 square-foot mansion in Malibu, which was worth $19.9 million. The mansion formerly belonged to actor Kelsey Grammar and was grand in all the ways possible. But that's all in the past.

Sophia and her husband Elliot Grainge shelled out $26.9 million for another mansion in Los Angeles. Occupying over 10,700 square feet, the mansion is built in an East Cost Traditional style and is the epitome of class.

A large portion of her income is attributed to her presence on social media (she has 10.6 million followers on Instagram as of August 4, 2023). She reportedly earned $100,000 for posting a photo of herself lounging on a set of stairs in a pair of Uggs, per Life&Style. In addition to this, she also does frequent endorsements on TV and even collaborated with Misguided and launched tops and dresses that have 49 items. However, it's unclear how much she made from the collab.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiarichiegrainge)

In April 2023, she was made the new Beauty Director of cosmetic brand Nudestix. "I’ve always been a fan of the brand’s practical, yet powerful approach to beauty and skin care, so to be a part of a brand that I authentically use in my everyday life and be a part of its future development is exciting," she told WWD at the time of joining.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NUDESTIX (@nudestix)

WWD also reported that her marriage caused the sales of Nudestix to soar in April. The publication also sheds light on the effect of her wedding on social media stats. The wedding reportedly brought in $280,593 for the brand. A 20.6 % increase in month-over-month views on the hashtag #nudetix was also seen.

Grainge is the founder of the LA-based record label 10K Projects. He has a net worth of $10 million as of August 4, 2023. He is the son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, one of the most powerful men in the music industry with a net worth of $50 million. The couple's current combined net worth is somewhere around $18 million.