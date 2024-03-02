'Coronation Street' Star Simon Gregson Faces Tax Debt; Here's the Side Hustle Helping him Repay it

Celebrities from Charlie Sheen to Lindsay Lohan have been plagued by hefty tax bills, and some have even lost a sizeable chunk of their fortune to debt caused by them. The latest star struggling with tax troubles is "Coronation Street" actor Simon Gregson, who despite his success on the long-running soap opera, is facing a hefty tax bill of $126,000, prompting him to take unconventional measures to address his debts.

The actor, who earns a salary of $190,000 for his role on Coronation Street, has been offering office furniture and $7,600 in cash to pay off his debts to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). In addition to the tax bill, Gregson also owes money to Coutts bank for a Covid bounce-back loan, bringing his total owed to a staggering $200,000.

Gregson's financial troubles came to light last November when it was revealed that his production company, Simon Gregson Productions Ltd, had shut down. Accountants investigating the failed business found minimal assets to offset the debts, with only $7,600 in cash at the time it ceased trading. The company's office equipment, valued at $5,000, was deemed to have uncertain realizable value.

In order to overcome the financial burden, Gregson has started giving tours of the fictional world of "Coronation Street" to fans, as part of an experience priced $70 per head. The actor receives an extra fee on top of his salary for the side gig, meant to help him repay his tax bills after his business failed.

Despite his financial setbacks, Gregson has been proactive in trying to address his debts. However, it remains uncertain whether the cash borrowed from the company's account by Gregson and his wife, Emma, will be repaid.

Gregson's popularity on the show earned him a substantial income, but financial mismanagement or unexpected expenses can quickly lead to financial difficulties, as evidenced by his current situation.

In addition to his acting career, Gregson also participated in reality television, including a stint on the popular show "I'm A Celebrity - Get Me Out of Here." His appearance reportedly earned him a $317,000 fee, which he described as enough to "get him out of trouble." However, despite his efforts to boost his income, Gregson still finds himself grappling with significant debts.

Aside from his financial woes, Gregson and his wife, Emma, have been facing challenges with their business ventures. Their café at Morley Nurseries in Cheshire has been at risk of closure due to plans for new residential development on the site. Despite their campaigning efforts, the plans were approved, adding further stress to the couple's financial situation.

Despite being a central figure in the ongoing storyline of the soap opera, which currently revolves around his character's marital turmoil with Tracy Barlow, Gregson's off-screen struggles have come to light, adding a layer of complexity to his public persona.

In his personal life, Gregson enjoys stability, being happily married to former Hollyoaks star Emma Gleave since 2010. Their family life is enriched by their three sons Alfie, Henry, and Teddy. However, beneath this facade of domestic bliss lies a battle with anxiety that Gregson bravely opened up about last year.

