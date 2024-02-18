Take a Look at This Hack to Make a Passive Income From Government-Regulated Properties

Gone are the days when people relied only on their monthly income and as far as investments were concerned, they would just park cash in FD's or RD's. With the cost of living rapidly shooting up, the investment and earning landscape has drastically changed, giving rise to passive income options. Some of the options for passive income sources include side hustles in real estate, rental, affiliate marketing, REITs, dividend stocks, high-yielding savings accounts, online businesses, money lending, etc.

There are n number of ways to earn passive incomes (representative image) | Pexels | Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Also Read: Widow Seeking Companionship Online Left Heartbroken Again After Being Catfished

Finding a reliable source of passive income may prove to be challenging. Generally, people overlook or maybe ignore the fact that they can get fruitful dividends by investing in government-regulated properties. REITs or Real Estate Investment Trusts are lucrative options. These are companies specializing in owning and supervising the properties that are rented out to just the government agencies. This was done in order to create a trust factor as gaining the government's trust is important and people are invested in government-affiliated investment opportunities.

Investing in government-regulated properties can be lucrative (representative image) | Pexels | Photo by Binyamin Mellish

REITs emerged as an option where people could easily invest in publicly traded stocks. Some of the benefits of doing so include handsome dividends, exceptional market performance, ability to compete, transparency, and ease of liquidation. Investors generally put their money in high-risk stocks just to get their portfolio and income mixed so that if they incur a loss, they don't lose all their valuable funds.

Also Read: Customers Across the US are now Experiencing Tipping Fatigue; Here's What That Means

A Washington-based REIT, famously known as the Easterly Government Properties, Inc., focuses mainly on acquiring, expanding, and managing the properties that are leased out to government agencies. The company controls 90 properties in 26 U.S. states which are spread across 8.9 million leased square feet. Some of the government agencies to which the company has rented out the properties include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Defense, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the National Parks Service, and the Social Security Administration.

Also Read: Check out the Most Expensive Gifts That Content Creators Receive From Fans on Social Media

Image Source: Official Website- Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

But it's not all about the government's trust, as Easterly currently pays out a dividend of $0.265 per share to its shareholders that gradually adds up to about $1.06 per share annually, thereby, giving the stock a rise of 9%, per Yahoo!Finance. As for the trends, the company has till now increased its dividends as compared to the previous percentages almost five times, which is pretty impressive.

Investing in Easterly Government Properties is a remunerative option not only because it pays high dividends but also because you can enjoy the high-yielding stocks and growing dividends yearly. It's pretty easy to invest in the Easterly stocks and the challenge is just to figure out which source are you comfortable buying those stocks from. Then, you need to open a brokerage account and fund it. After that, the investor is required to evaluate the Easterly stocks, and once you are convinced about buying them, you can move forward with placing the DEA buy order. Lastly, you have to create a watchlist that oversees the Easterly stock position in the market for you.

More from MARKETREALIST

Amidst Layoffs and Uncertainty, Gen Z and Millennials Find Security in Government Jobs

Take a Look at These Game Changing Ways to Leverage Presence on Reddit for Marketing