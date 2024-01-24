Impressing recruiters to the extent that they offer you lucrative jobs is pretty tricky yet necessary. A person can only get an offer if they have impressed the recruiter through their resume and interview. Recruiters have a tough time selecting suitable candidates due to time constraints and a pile of applications. Drafting a resume that gets noticed in a large pile of resumes needs a smart and effective plan. Knowing what the recruiters are looking for and appearing as the perfect candidate requires a good mix of skills, accuracy, and understanding of the market competition. Fascinating resumes and skill sets always catch the attention of even the toughest recruiter. Having a good grasp of the process is key to winning great job opportunities. Let's have a look at the tips and insights that ex-Disney recruiter Taylor has for young applicants.

Impressing recruiters can be tough but is not impossible to achieve | Pexels | Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

Simon Taylor, the former Disney recruiter reveals that due to time crunch, recruiters only spend three to five seconds on each application to find the right one. So there has to be something special in your application. He further shared some tips that can help applicants stand out.

1. Taylor first shared that it is very essential to write a captivating one-liner that gives the reader a gist of why you feel you are the perfect one for the job just below the name and address section. Instead of summarizing your work experience in lengthy sentences, Taylor suggests writing a summary and then listing six bullet points that showcase your skills, knowledge, and experience.

2. Listing the most eye-catching keywords at the top can enhance your applications as recruiters are experienced in spotting what they are looking for.

3. Entice the recruiters at the beginning of the resume by inserting the most important yet useful information mentioning how your skill set and experience will help them achieve their company goals. Most recruiters are aware of the criteria for the job for which they are recruiting and they look for specific words that show the expertise of the applicant. Don't make the mistake of complicating your resume; just make it look good and always present the most important information in an easy-to-understand way.

Discover the insights on acing and winning the hearts of recruiters thereby increasing chances of job offer |Pexels|Photo by ThisIsEngineering

1. Keep the content of your resume brief and direct.

2. Research the right language to ace your resume.

3. Showcase your skills and leadership achievements with numbers and metrics.

4. Don't forget to list your web addresses and social media profiles, especially LinkedIn.

5. Beyond job responsibilities, also mention your unique skills or traits that might be a good fit for the job you are applying for.

6. Always proofread your draft as silly grammatical mistakes won't look good and might harm your application.

Here are some of the generic tips on acing your resume|Pexels|Photo by Cottonbro Studio

7. Format your text so that your resume looks neat.

8. Highlight your key responsibilities, especially the one that matches the job you are applying for.

9. Don't go overboard by bragging about your skills and achievements.

10. Look for fascinating keywords matching the job profile and insert them at the start.

11. Use a classy, professional, and clean template.

12. Don't send the template resume; instead customize it for each job as all of them have different job responsibilities.

