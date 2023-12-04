A business sign in front of a Hilton Hotel in Palm Springs, California | Getty Images | Photo by Robert Alexander

Also Read: Unverified Claims About Benefits of Castor Oil on TikTok Point Towards a Dangerous Trend

TikTok is highlighting skills, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit of young talent across the globe, and major firms are now taking note. Now well-known hospitality giant Hilton is challenging the norms of hiring by inviting candidates to submit TikTok videos instead of traditional resumes. The move, intended to appeal to a younger demographic, comes as part of a pilot program outlined on Hilton's TikTok account, @hiremehiltonau, with the hashtag #hiremehilton.

In a 34-second video titled "Recruitment Process at Hilton," potential employees are encouraged to explore available positions and showcase their suitability in a one-minute TikTok video. The video should highlight how good they are at interpersonal skills for roles involving guest relationships.

While the TikTok approach may be seen as innovative, Hilton acknowledges that not everyone may be comfortable with it. Mary Hogg, regional human resources director for Hilton Australasia, explained that the decision was influenced by the need to attract Generation Z workers and to overcome the challenge of assessing interpersonal skills accurately through traditional CVs. Applicants are instructed to post their videos publicly on TikTok, tagging Hilton and using the designated hashtag. But at the same time, Hilton's official website reassures applicants that traditional written CVs are still accepted.

Also Read: Gen Zs on TikTok are Opening up About Finances With 'Bougie Broke' Trend; Here's What it Means

Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit | Getty Images | Photo by David McNew

Also Read: Scammer Trying to Siphon off $3.5 Billion From Danish Bank Gets Caught Due to Too Much Audacity

Legal expert Tom Earls from Fair Work Lawyers indicates that, from a legal standpoint, employers can request TikTok videos as part of the application process. However, he underscores the need to ensure that such requirements do not unreasonably impact applicants, potentially leading to age discrimination. Despite the legal permissibility, the move raises ethical considerations. Requiring job applications to be made publicly on TikTok may pose ethical issues and practical challenges, limiting the pool of applicants, especially in a competitive job market. Although TikTok and other social media platforms have become an integral part of life for millennials and Gen Z, uploading videos showcasing their communication skills may not be every candidate's cup of tea. This may only add fuel to the race for validity on social media, which at times adversely impacts young users.

But for Hilton, this initiative follows a broader trend in leveraging social media for recruitment. In 2021, TikTok introduced a similar program, #TikTokResumes, allowing applicants to showcase their skills through videos. Hilton's move reflects an industry-wide shift toward embracing innovative approaches to spot talent. As companies navigate the evolving landscape of job recruitment, Hilton's TikTok experiment marks a bold step toward blending technology, social media, and traditional hiring practices. It remains to be seen how this unconventional approach will impact the recruitment process and whether other major companies will follow suit in the quest for the best talent.

More from MARKETREALIST

Senator Gom Van Strien Accused of Fraud During His Stint at Utrecht Holdings; Here’s What We Know

As Military Contractors Face Scrutiny; A Look at Erik Prince's Controversial 'Blackwater Worldwide'