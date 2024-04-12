Woman's Target RedCard Mishap Reveals Hidden Risks of Store Credit

Frequenting popular retailers like Ikea, Target, and Costco can be enticing due to their discounts and rewards. However, the convenience they provide often harbors unseen risks that can lead to financial troubles. A TikTok user (@banknoteboogie) recently shared a video discussing the Target RedCard, which offers a 5% discount on purchases at Target stores.

In her video, she recounted her experience, stating, "When I first got this card, the maximum limit was around $500. I was a frequent shopper at Target and almost always paid off my card entirely." However, she encountered a hiccup when she missed paying off her balance by the statement date, despite paying it in full by the due date.

Unaware that she still owed a small amount, she found herself facing unexpected consequences.

Continuing her video, she explained, "Although I paid off the card by the balance due date, I missed the statement date and had notifications turned off for this specific card." However, this seemingly minor oversight had significant repercussions. When she applied for a mortgage, her bank informed her of a 90-day late payment or no payment notification on her credit history.

Upon investigation, she discovered that it stemmed from a missed payment on her Target RedCard, totaling a mere $3.67. She expressed shock, emphasizing, "It's such a small amount, yet it had a significant impact on my credit report." She further revealed that substantial interest had accrued on the card between the statement date and the due date, unbeknownst to her.

Consequently, when she paid off the full amount, it didn't encompass the accrued interest. According to Chase, "Interest will accrue daily between the time your next statement is issued and the due date, resulting in a larger balance due, even if you haven't utilized your card during that month."

In response to the video, some viewers expressed shock while others offered the woman multiple suggestions. @Abbytiger22 commented, "That's honestly on you, you ruined your credit, not Target and this is very common credit card terms." @Joany wrote, "I have the Target Red Debit Card. I save 5% and it comes out of my household checking."

@Cathy Hayes questioned, "How is this Target's fault?" @Fleming Island Girl shared, "I always check every credit card regardless of the balance every month for that reason. Even if there’s a zero balance. Also, some cards have annual fees too." @Laura chimed in, "Happened to me on a Macy's card. I moved and forgot about a 70-dollar dress. Never again will I get a store card."

@Justin Lewis Kevo Properties suggested, "Unfortunately you have to be responsible and stay on top of your credit accounts." @Jay commented, "Interest doesn’t begin after the statement date only after the due date." "This is why I check all of my credit cards monthly. Even if I haven’t used them in months," wrote @Lynn.

@Nikhil commented, "Why not enable the current balance as auto pay? I have it on for all my cards." @minnie78801 defended the retailer, stating, "This was not Target's fault. There are common terms on all credit cards and you have to check your statements monthly. However, some will waive the interest if you ask."

