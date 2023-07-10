Prime Day is knocking on our screens! Some of the bestsellers are running out of stock within moments. This is precisely why it's essential to know about some Prime Day alternatives where you might find what you are looking for. Target, the retail giant's competing sale called 'Target Circle Week,' is underway from July 9 and will end July 15, 2023, and here are some of the best deals that you should know about if you are planning to scroll through Target on the aforementioned dates.

Note: Only Target Circle Members are eligible to shop as part of the sale. Here's the good news, though: Unlike Amazon and Walmart, signing up for Target Circle is absolutely free. With that established, here are the deals.

Kitchen Aid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Price: $399.99

This durable mixer is made out of 4.5 Quart Stainless Steel and can mix up to "8 dozen cookies" as per the website. It's also dishwasher friendly and has 10+ attachments to help you with many types of cooking needs.

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

Price: $429.99

This wireless Vacuum cleaner is designed for quick cleaning, which is suitable for homes with pets. It is very impactful on allergens and removes pet hair and dirt with minimal effort. The battery will give you a run time of 40 minutes which is more than enough for this vacuum cleaner.

VANKYO Leisure 1080P Full HD Video Projector

Price: $179.99

Perfect for your bedroom, this projector supports 4K videos and claims to be 80% brighter than its competitors. The lightweight projector is perfect for elevating your viewing experience.

Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Blender

Price: $119.99

This smoothie blender makes amazing spoon-thick smoothie bowls and is designed to power through really heavy loads without any halts. The built-in temper is effective in blending through frozen froot with less liquid, ideal for perfect smoothie bowls.

Threshold Pacific Palisades Accent Chair

Price: $350.00

Looking to fill that empty corner of your house, this chair can be a perfect pick. This chair is designed with a curved back and arms for that extra support and comfort. The color is also pretty neutral making it an ideal pick for a variety of spaces.

LeapFrog Baby Monitor

Price: $179.99

Watch over your little angel with this 5.5-inch, HD LCD, baby monitor. You can also watch over your baby remotely on your phone with the help of LeapFrog LF2936FHD-TOUCH WiFi. This baby monitor also features a 360-degree pan, zoom, and tilt for a better viewing angle. The baby monitor also comes with a soothing light attached to it that can illuminate a dark nursery without disturbing the baby.

Simmons Kids' Shooting Star Rocking Bassinet With Airflow Mesh

Price: $99.99

Another addition to the nursery, this rocking bassinet features an airflow mesh that will ensure comfortable sleep for your baby. The two layered plush toys sway with the bassinet, which will bring joy to the little one.

Intex Metal Frame Above Ground Pool

Price: $249.99

This pool is incorporated with a pump which ensures better water clarity and increased negative ions on the water surface, per the website. The pool is also equipped with Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter in case the water is exposed to electrical current.

Sun Squad Hammock Pool Float

Price: $10.00

If you plan to buy an inflatable pool, then you might also be interested in this pool accessory. The Hammock pool float features an amazing mesh bottom to keep your body below water for ultimate relaxation.

