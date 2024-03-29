Two NYC Squatters Flee After Tense Standoff With Homeowner, a Third Squatter Refuses to Budge

Two out of three squatters who had taken over a woman's home in Queens, New York City have now fled after they had to face vigilantes as well as a tense stand-off with the property’s owner. The squatters decided to leave the home after two men appeared on the doorsteps, demanding answers. As per Daily Mail, a woman and a man left the home a day after they were paid that visit. They were seen getting into a car while shielding their faces from cameras. However, the third squatter refuses to leave. He claims that he has been staying in the house legally and will only leave when he gets his deposit back.

"I have no idea what is going on here with this nonsense. I’m trying to get my money back and just get out of here. I have nothing to do with this," the man, identified as Kevin Balletsy, told Daily Mail. "I have receipts saying I paid the landlord and the real estate other than that I am no part of it," he continued in a comment to the outlet. "I wash my hands of this, and I’m gone," he added.

Last month, the homeowner had a tense stand-off with the squatter after she paid them a visit with a news crew. Adele Andaloro, 47, whose parents had left her the house after they died, was able to enter the home with the crew. "This is proving everything I said, this is my furniture, these are my curtains," Andaloro said on camera to ABC 7 as she entered the home.

"Who are you, sir? Get out of my house," she was seen telling a sleeping man in one of the rooms in the house. The squatters later called the police on the homeowner who attempted to call a locksmith and change the locks. As per New York City real estate law, people can claim squatters' rights if they have lived in the home for at least 30 days. Many people are exploiting these property rights and refusing to leave their homes.

ABC7 | YouTube

Many homeowners believe that the laws make no sense in today's time. "It’s enraging," Andaloro told ABC 7 of the ordeal. "It’s not fair that I, as the homeowner, have to be going through this." Police later came and escorted the squatters off the property but told Andalaro that she could be facing legal penalties for changing locks, as one cannot turn off any utilities or change locks of a house where somebody says they are living as a tenant.

Tenants cannot change the locks of a house they are living in (representative image) | Realtor.com

People living in the area were also highly critical of the whole issue, with one local telling the Daily Mail that he has been on edge since the time these squatters arrived. "We all know what they are up to, so we’re all kind of pissed about it," Kosta told the outlet. Neighbors also reported that the squatters were carrying out construction work at the home. "I heard a drill and saw through my window that they were drilling holes into the wall and putting up boards," Kosta told Dail Mail.

Squatting cases have been on the rise lately with people taking matters into their hands to evict illegal hoggers from their homes. Fed up with this con, a Seattle landlord decided to take action and confront a squatter who allegedly owes him over $80,000 in rent and refuses to leave his $2 million home. "I have suffered a loss of $80,000. This should stop. This is a fight against injustice," he said.

