Social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram may be perceived as a domain of millennials and Gen Zs, but a new generation of influencers is challenging stereotypes and redefining the concept of online popularity. Meet the silver influencers, a group of senior citizens who are not just seizing the limelight on popular platforms like TikTok and Instagram but also making waves in terms of financial success and breaking age-related barriers.

Jane McKennan and the dynamic duo of Joan and Jimmy O’Shaughnessy are among the trailblazers in this unexpected journey of second careers on TikTok. McKennan, with over 792,000 views and 55 million likes, has become a sensation, while the O’Shaughnessys boasting of more than 3.9 million followers and 70 million likes, have turned their popularity into financial success through sponsored posts and brand partnerships.

Beyond personal success, these silver influencers are proving to be a lucrative niche for marketers. By tapping into the affluent over 50s demographic, particularly in the UK, brands are capitalizing on the broad appeal of these influencers who can connect with both younger viewers and those within their age bracket.

From the Retirement House account, featuring six actors between the ages of 70 and 85, to Chinese ‘Fashion Grandmothers’ on Douyin, these influencers are challenging preconceived notions about aging. They showcase the joy in aging and redefine beauty and grace in older age through a mix of lifestyle, fashion, and comedic content. Yuri Lamasbella’s uncanny impersonation of the Kardashian sisters, which has earned her a following of 7 million, highlights the impact of older influencers on social media. “I never thought I'd see the day when grandmas and grandpas would be this cool,” says one follower.

It's not just TikTok that's witnessing the rise of silver influencers; Instagram, with its visual appeal and simplicity, is also becoming a playground for older influencers. The platform's user-friendly interface and focus on visual content align well with the preferences of the over-50s demographic.

Fashion industry veteran Lyn Slater, 63, with 120k followers on Instagram, is the current face of Mango. Scottish stylist Gillean McLeod, 61, with 3,329 followers, last year modeled swimwear for H&M. Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, with 35,000 Insta followers, attributes the rise of older models to the internet, stating, “Social media has given all women a voice and platform.”

With industries recognizing the spending power of the over-50s demographic, Instagram is becoming a go-to platform for finding mature stars. The prediction that by 2018 there will be 20 million over-50s in the UK, making up one in three of the population, underscores the potential influence of this demographic. Hence, embracing age diversity not only aligns with social responsibility but also attracts a target audience with significant purchasing power.

Currently, only 29% of adults use Instagram in the UK but the network is still in relative infancy compared to Facebook. With 400 million active daily users worldwide, Instagram presents a growing opportunity for brands targeting the above-50 demographic. The rise of silver influencers on TikTok and Instagram not only challenges age stereotypes but also opens up new opportunities for businesses and marketers. These senior citizens are not just breaking barriers, they are rewriting the script of online influence in the digital age.

