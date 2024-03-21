Americans Evade Vacation Rental Fees, Opt for Direct Bookings

A recent survey by bnbfinder revealed a notable trend among American travelers to sidestep service fees associated with vacation rental platforms. With summer travel plans on the horizon, the survey sheds light on evolving preferences and behaviors in the travel landscape.

Festival goers board trains at Paddington station to travel to Castle Cary station | Getty Images | Photo by Rob Stothard

According to the survey, 68% of Americans admit to utilizing major vacation rental platforms to locate properties for their trips, only to seek direct booking options to evade service fees. This practice underscores a growing savvy among travelers in navigating the intricacies of online booking platforms.

Interestingly, despite the emphasis on cost-saving measures, three in four respondents indicated their intent to maintain or increase their travel expenditure in 2024 compared to the previous year. This signals a shift towards prioritizing overall value in vacation rentals rather than solely focusing on budget constraints.

Eric Goldreyer, CEO and owner of bnbfinder, commented on the findings, noting the emergence of a discerning approach among travelers. He emphasized that many travelers are leveraging platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo as search engines to identify desirable properties, subsequently opting for direct booking to avoid service fees. Goldreyer also highlighted the importance of delivering convenient and transparent booking experiences for travelers seeking value in their accommodations.

Traveler frustration with service fees was palpable, with respondents rating their dissatisfaction at an average of 8 out of 10 on a scale of annoyance. Furthermore, an overwhelming 91% expressed the likelihood of using platforms offering similar benefits to Airbnb or Vrbo without charging service fees. The survey underscored the significance of price as a determining factor in accommodation choices, with 92% of respondents citing it as their primary consideration. Despite the emphasis on affordability, travelers displayed a penchant for professionally managed vacation rentals, attributing importance to quality, secure transactions, and verified listings.

Pexels | Photo by Oleksandr P

The travel landscape in 2024 reflects evolving preferences and trends among travelers, as highlighted by recent findings. Firstly, there is a notable preference for professionally managed vacation rentals, with 67% of travelers considering this factor important in their booking decisions. The appeal of such properties lies in the perceived superior quality of experience, secure online transactions, and the assurance of vetted and verified listings, guarding against misrepresented or fraudulent rentals.

Moreover, travelers are increasingly drawing inspiration from movies and TV shows when planning their vacations. One in five travelers is opting for destinations featured in their favorite screen productions, adding a creative twist to their 2024 vacation experiences. Whether it's the allure of tropical settings like Hawaii from 'White Lotus' or the hometown charm of places showcased in shows like 'Home Town,' travelers seek to recreate the magic of their on-screen fantasies.

Beach vacations continue to dominate the vacation scene in 2024, with 58% of travelers opting for coastal escapes. Road trips closely follow at 52%, reflecting a preference for self-paced exploration. Additionally, visiting family and friends remains a priority for 47% of travelers, while 34% are planning romantic getaways.

Among travelers planning road trips, there is a notable trend of covering longer distances. While 41% intend to drive 150 miles or less, another 56% plan to hit the road for more extensive journeys. Reasons for choosing road trips include avoiding flight delays and other hassles associated with air travel, as well as the convenience of bringing along pets, cited by more than one in four travelers.

However, "bleisure" trips, combining business with leisure, rank among the least popular types of trips for 2024. Only 10% of travelers are planning such trips, signaling a shift away from the work-from-anywhere culture that emerged during the pandemic. Other types of trips with lower rankings include solo trips, traditional business trips, and culinary tours, suggesting changing preferences and priorities among travelers in the current landscape. The survey was conducted from January 24 to February 6, 2024, and gathered insights from 681 American adults aged 18 and above.

