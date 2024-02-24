Here's how Tesla's Lead Designer is Ensuring Employee Wellness at the Workplace

As employees return to offices in the aftermath of the pandemic, and Gen Z join the workforce with higher awareness about personal well-being, a healthy work-life balance has become a priority. As employers figure out how to respond to changing attitudes, Tesla's lead designer who worked on Cybertruck, Franz von Holzhausen, has taken an active role in encouraging staff wellbeing inside the company. Von Holzhausen, who works closely with CEO Elon Musk, has started a workout program called "FranzFit," according to the Wall Street Journal. Tesla's design studio, located in Los Angeles near the SpaceX headquarters, employs approximately 300 people, including von Holzhausen. A few years ago, the studio began offering lunchtime fitness courses led by a CrossFit trainer. Now, von Holzhausen, best known for developing the Cybertruck, sometimes leads workouts himself.

Colleagues describe von Holzhausen, 55, as determined, unflappable, and open to new ideas. According to Rebecca Elliott of the Wall Street Journal, these characteristics have established a deep bond with Musk and allowed him to thrive in an atmosphere that includes frequent leadership changes.

Image Source: Tesla X designer Franz von Holzhausen arrives at Tesla Worldwide Debut of Model X | Photo by Jordan Strauss | Getty Images for Tesla

The Future Workplace 2021 HR Sentiment survey revealed that 68% of senior HR leaders, including 40% who were CHROs, consider employee well-being and mental health to be a key focus. This emphasis isn't surprising, considering the corporate well-being market in the U.S. is currently valued at $20.4 billion and is projected to reach $87.4 billion by 2026.

Will Ahmed, founder and CEO of Whoop and former captain of the Harvard squash team, prioritizes sleep for himself and his staff. To support this, Whoop provides a $100 sleep bonus per month to every employee who meets 85% of their personal sleep needs.

Similarly, Matteo Franceschetti, CEO and co-founder of Eight Sleep, highlights the value of proper sleep. As part of their dedication to employee well-being, Eight Sleep delivers the Eight Sleep Pod to all employees for free. According to Franceschetti, "This is our way of investing in their overall well-being through better sleep quality."

Image Source: Photo by Andrea Piacquadio | Pexels

Bobbie Lloyd, Magnolia Bakery's CEO and self-proclaimed "chief baking officer," walks nearly an hour to work each day. She sees this roughly three-mile walk as an essential component in her recipe for success, allowing her to effectively lead and support her teammates. "I always prioritize my health," she explained to Fortune. "Whether it's walking, running, yoga, focusing on mental health, meditating, or stretching, I've made it a lifelong habit." Lloyd's morning routine sets the tone for her twelve-hour job. "It's a long day, but I love what I do."

Employee wellness initiatives have various benefits beyond recruiting and retention.

Showing concern for your employees' well-being can help your company's reputation as a helpful and caring environment that puts the employee's well-being first. By encouraging healthier lifestyles, wellness programs can help to reduce healthcare expenditures and disability claims.

Healthy and happy employees are less likely to take sick days, resulting in higher productivity and fewer disruptions to workflow. Wellness efforts can help employees manage stress better by lowering the risk of burnout and turnover.

A culture of well-being can boost employee happiness ability to work in a team, and resilience, leading to a more favorable and productive work environment.

