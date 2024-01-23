Want To Test Drive Tesla Cybertruck? It Is Now Available For Rent On Turo For $1000 Per Day

With a few deliveries done, the Tesla Cybertruck, which is one of the most sought-after EVs, is already popping up on rental platforms like Turo. So far there have been two listings, one in San Jose, California, and one in Austin, offering the vehicle on rent for about $1,000. The catch is that the cost of renting the EV is about $1,000 per day, which is outrageous. However, people who are willing to spend to try out the mythic EV can easily do so as deliveries are not expected to pick up pace anytime soon.

Tesla Cybertruck shows up on Turo, renting for about $1,000 a day https://t.co/LA6tBif6hn pic.twitter.com/9byc8EB7PE — Autoblog (@therealautoblog) January 18, 2024

Also Read: Consumers File Lawsuit Against LG and Kenmore Over High-Cost Refrigerator Failures

As per a Business Insider report, the first listing comes from San Jose, California. The EV listed for rent belongs to its owner, who was lucky enough to get the truck. The Cybertruck has been listed for $950 per day on Turo, and it can be delivered to San Francisco for an extra $30.

The second listing comes from Austin, Texas, but this one is from a Tesla employee. The owner listed the EV as a Foundation Series Cybertruck for $1,069 per day. The owner has mentioned that the feedback from renters will be shared with Tesla to improve the vehicle in the future. There are a few other listings as well for a lesser amount.

Cybertruck available on Turo for $600 a day https://t.co/U49z1b3yQg — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) January 18, 2024

Also Read: Japanese Author Admits to Using AI in Her Work After Winning Prestigious Award; What Are the Reactions?

However, there was a common thing in all the listings. The owners have mentioned that the renters can’t take the Cybertruck off-road which means they have to stick to the tarmac. This adds weight to Ford CEO, Jim Farley’s comment that the Cybertruck is only for the “Silicon Valley People”.

Ford CEO says Tesla’s Cybertruck is for ‘Silicon Valley people,’ not ‘real people who do real work’ https://t.co/o1VLL45ZNL pic.twitter.com/aEjgFRCbnU — New York Post (@nypost) June 21, 2023

Also Read: Macy’s Announces Laying Off 2,350 Employees and Shutting Down 5 of Its Stores; What Led to the Decision?

People have already started sharing their experience of renting the Cybertruck on Turo. One renter posted his experience in a video on TikTok.

The opportunity to test drive the Cybertruck is particularly helpful for some order-holders. As the Foundation series goes out to early reservation holders, longtime order-holders can vet their purchase commitment by trying the vehicle out first. Further, Tesla doesn’t use conventional promotional channels like other brands, thus getting to test drive a Cybertruck is not easy for potential owners. Since the Cybertruck isn’t a cheap vehicle with the range-topping model, the “Cyberbeast” costs about $99,990 which is at par with supercars.

The launch of the Cybertruck has moved slowly since about a dozen vehicles were delivered to the first owners at an event in November last year. Since then only the Tesla employees and a few lucky people have received the Cybertruck.

Here’s the Cybertruck delivery experience. It was hidden behind a curtain, then revealed with fog machines, music playing, and employees cheering.



So much more to share soon. People stopping on the highway, crowds of pedestrians staring, swarms of people at a supercharger, and… pic.twitter.com/YvM8Uw6waz — Scott Buscemi (@scottbuscemi) January 15, 2024

The Cybertruck has also failed to live up to the hype as it has been dumbed down on paper. The production variant is lower than the initially quoted range and is only available in very limited configurations while being more expensive than promised.

Recently, a customer got his Cybertruck and shared his first-hand experience on a car forum. As per the customer, the Cybertruck comes with pretty glaring quality issues, like misaligned panels, glitchy turn signals, and odd-looking body panels.

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been promoting the Cybertruck through social media. Extraordinary visuals, tests, and comparison videos have been posted showing the EV’s capabilities.

Most recently, the Cybertruck embarked on a China tour to showcase the flagship pickup in its second-largest market, as per Reuters. Musk further stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the company could ship some prototypes of the Cybertruck for display in China, although it would be difficult to make the vehicle legal for the road.

Getting Cybertruck road legal in China would be very difficult, but we could ship some prototypes over for display — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2024

More from MARKETREALIST

Exploring the Hidden Factors That Make Job Hunting More Challenging Online

Wayfair Lays Off 13% Of Its Workforce Just Weeks After Telling Employees To Work Long Hours