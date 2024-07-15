Here's how to declutter and turn your cast-offs into cash

Clearing out your home can feel freeing, and beyond the satisfaction it brings, it's also an opportunity to earn some extra money. While homes often hold cherished memories, reevaluating our attachment to possessions is important. Developing healthy financial habits involves making necessary adjustments and prioritizing what truly matters.

For starters, one can look through items and categorise them. This will help them understand the potential of each category when it comes to making money. For example, if you are somebody who has a lots of shoes that you think can be of value to others, then selling them is a great option. Several platforms like Poshmark encourage sellers to create a menu of the items they want to sell. You can also sell clothes and list the specifications like the size, the number of times it has been worn, etc.

pexels | Ylanite Koppens

Decluttering your closet is an absolute must. Start by sifting clothes that are out of fashion, then go after all those impulse buys that your never reach out for anymore? Then look for those you fail to fit in. Next come fabrics that you don't like anymore. After the trimming, you should be ready to sell. There are also the retail giants like Walmart that let you sell your items with "0 Monthly fees."

If you are somebody who has really old, vintage items in your home, you can always list them on Etsy, a platform where enthusiasts come looking for items 20 years or older. While not many homes have vintage items, one thing that lies around in almost all homes is old electronics. There are plenty of platforms ready to sell electronics. Check out ItsWorthMore and TheWhizCells, both of specialize in this niche.

Unsplash | Simone Pellegrini

Reselling is incomplete without mentioning the reselling giant eBay, one of the most popular retail sites in the world that sees huge footfalls every day. The company has millions of customers. Having said that, for somebody who is just starting their reselling journey, efforts on this platform may prove to be futile as there are more than 18 million sellers on the site, which makes it easy for your listing to get lost in the sea of items.

Another great way to make money while decluttering is by checking out the local thrift shops and consignment stores in your area. Some will allow you to put items in their store on consignment. While you will have to give away a portion of your profits, it's a great way to earn money without putting in a lot of effort.

Declutter | Maria Luiza Melo

Lastly, you can go the traditional route and opt to host a yard sale. Not only does it help you declutter but it it is also a quick way to do so. You can also get rid of your old furniture, kitchenware, beddings, curtains in exchange for some cool cash. To promote your yard sale, you can also post the event on Facebook. The Meta platform also has the Facebook Marketplace, which is also a great platform to list your items and wait for potential buyers.