Here's a Concert Tickets Scam You Should Know About

Concert ticket scams persist despite the risks, and people continue exploring various channels to secure event tickets. Habibi, a TikTok user, found themselves entangled in a ticket scam when purchasing a heavily discounted Cat 6 ticket for a Mayday concert in Singapore, just a night before the event. The ticket, priced at $198 (excluding fees), seemed like a bargain, offering a 70% discount from its original face value.

Image Source: Photo by Vishnu R Nair |Pexels

Also Read: Amid Mass Layoffs Across The Globe, Here's How To Overcome Fear of Losing Your Job

Upon arriving at the National Stadium entrance, excitement turned into disappointment for Habibi. The ticket turned out to be fake having been scanned multiple times by others. Despite efforts to rectify the situation with a replacement Cat 1 ticket offered by the platform, the new ticket presented the same issue – it had also been previously scanned.

Opting not to risk another failed entry attempt, Habibi joined other fans outside the stadium, turning a night of concert anticipation into an unexpected gathering of disappointed but resilient music enthusiasts.

Also Read: Why Record Number of American Workers Are Choosing Part-Time Remote Roles After the Pandemic

Both the original and replacement tickets were sourced from the same platform, raising doubts about the platform's reliability. Questions emerged regarding the presence of fake tickets despite the transaction model, where sellers only receive payment post-event, and buyers are expected to report any issues.

Also Read: 2024 Tax Filing Season Has Begun; Here's All You Need To Know

Despite the setbacks, Habibi demonstrated resilience by securing discounted Cat 2 tickets for the second Mayday concert from a seller on Carousell. This alternative solution allowed them to still enjoy the live performance, albeit on the second day.

Image Source: Photo by Erik Mclean |Pexels

The online community sympathized with Habibi, offering various perspectives. Some suggested that purchasing directly from the official website would mitigate risks, especially when there were still available tickets for the second day of the show. Netizens emphasized the importance of avoiding scalpers or third-party sellers unless physical tickets could be provided.

Despite the negative experience, Habibi chose not to disclose the platform's name. Acknowledging the platform's swift response by refunding money and providing a voucher, Habibi expressed a commitment to continuing their use of the platform. This decision underscores the significance of reliable customer support in maintaining user trust, even after encountering challenges.

More from MARKETREALIST

Target Employee's Diaper Discount Dilemma Takes Internet by Storm

TikTok Users Share Opinions on Influencer's Copyright Actions, Igniting Fashion Industry Debate