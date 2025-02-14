'Family Feud' contestant ends up calling Steve Harvey a 'snake' in bizarre TV moment

Steve Harvey is a patient host but some things just get on his nerves and he makes it clear.

Steve Harvey is usually seen roasting contestants, delivering witty lines, and giving hilarious reactions on “Family Feud.” But even he can lose his cool because of certain things, and one of those is an impatient contestant. Some contestants press the buzzer before the host can finish asking his question and cut off the veteran host before he can finish. They end up giving dumb answers and this is particularly annoying for Harvey.

On one occasion, the 68-year-old host did not even have to say anything as the irritation was clear on his face. The contestant was a woman named Angela, and Harvey was asking survey questions as usual. “Name a word starting with the letter S,” he said before Angela pressed the buzzer and quickly said, “Snake,” which was not on the board. At this point, she understood that she had to listen to the entire question.

Screenshot showing an annoyed Steve Harvey. (Image source: YouTube | @familyfeud)

Harvey then finished the question, which was, “Name a word starting with the letter S that many women call Steve Harvey,” and gave a sly look to the contestant. Angela could not control her laughter as she had technically called the host a snake on national television. She made a heart with her fingers as a gesture of apology but the look on Harvey’s face was absolutely priceless. Fans had a field day in the comments section of the clip on YouTube.

“Lesson learned: Listen to the whole question before answering,” one user named @iamRIEM commented. “That fake smirk is always too good,” quipped @Lunowastakenwastaken. Angela surely won’t be forgetting about the mistake that she made on the show any time soon.

While Angela might have annoyed Steve Harvey a little, one contestant really got on his nerves for her impatience. It was a similar situation and the name of the contestant was Heather. She was facing off against a man named Quentin and it was time for the host to ask the survey question. “A man might dream of having two wives…” he said before being cut off by the sound of a buzzer. Heather had pressed it way too early and Harvey seemed stunned as he looked at her with a confused expression. Time ran out and the contestant failed to answer to question. As per the rules of the game, this meant that Quentin would be able to have the next answer without worrying about the buzzer. So Harvey asked the question one more time, and this time in full. “A man might dream of having two wives but then he will also have two what?”

Before Quentin could answer, Heather smacked the buzzer twice but the lights did not come on. This really got on the host’s nerves and he made his thoughts clear. “You can’t play no more,” he said. “This game is called Family Feud, this ain’t hit the buzzer,” he added.