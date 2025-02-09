Steve Harvey gets called out for 'cheating' on 'Celebrity Family Feud': "Can I go back...?"

When it was her turn to play, Mama Doris went blank on the fifth answer costing her team.

Steve Harvey, with his comic timing and often savage jibes, is known to roast contestants who give stupid answers or fumble during games on "Family Feud." But there are occasions when the tables are turned on the host when a contestant outwits him. Something like that happened when "Law & Order" star Anthony Anderson and singer Robin Thicke's families faced off in "Celebrity Family Feud." Things got so intense that at one point Steve Harvey himself was called out for cheating.

Screenshot showing Anthony Anderson on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The one who pulled up Harvey was none other than the Anderson family's Mama Doris Hancox, because of his ruling in the buzzer round. The survey question was, “Name an animal a man sounds like when they’re making love?” which itself prompted giggles from the audience. Thicke was the first one to hit the buzzer and he answered with "cow'. The response turned up on the board in the third spot as "Bull/Cow," with 10 points.

Screenshot showing Thicke answering the question (Image source: Facebook/Family Feud)

Anderson then took over and responded with "bear," and his answer also showed up on the board carrying 10 points. However, since the answers were arranged alphabetically on the board, his answer was placed in the number 2 spot, above "cow." Anderson automatically thought that he had won since his answer was above. “We’re gonna play, Steve!” he prematurely exclaimed.

Screenshot showing Anderson's reaction (Image source: Facebook/Family Feud)

However, Harvey had to stop the actor, pointing out to him that the scores were level. "It's a tie," Harvey said as he pointed towards the board. Harvey then went on to clarify that even though the two responses had the same number of points, Thicke's team would get to decide if they wanted to play or not, since he was the first one to answer.

The "Blackish" actor reluctantly accepted the ruling and went back to his team. Naturally, his family appeared confused, and Anderson's mother exclaimed, “They’re cheating already!” as she found the ruling unfair. However, Anderson calmed her down saying “It’s okay."

Screenshot showing Doris on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Fortunately, team Anderson ended up winning the show after collecting $10,000 in prize money. They went on to play the Fast Money round where they had a chance to win $20,000 for their charity. Taking on the game, the family nominated Anderson and Mama Doris as the two contestants to play the game. Doris was the first to play the rapid-fire round, answering five questions in 20 seconds.

While she slowly knocked down the first four questions, she went blank on the last one. She then asked if she could take her dumb*** back to her seat, leading to another funny moment in the episode. In the end, she earned 57 points, leaving Anderson with a near-impossible feat of getting the remaining 143 points.

Screenshot showing Harvey alongside Doris (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Unlike his mother, Anthony successfully got through all of the five questions. He even put on an astonishing performance as he came up with three top responses. In the end, he accumulated an almost record-breaking 135 points.

Under ideal circumstances, it would have been more than enough, but since Doris couldn't get a lot of points, the team fell short by 8 points, losing out on the $20,000.