ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says it is a 'little too much' after being told the value of his climbing axe

The guest claimed to be the great-grandson of the legendary Denali climber Harry Karsten.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the expert and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshots showing the expert and the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Watches, vases, and even baseball cards or toy cars have been seen getting high valuations on “Antiques Roadshow,” but a guest walking in with a climbing axe was completely unexpected. The item may be unusual for a show like that, but it still holds immense value since there is a small but passionate community of people who collect tools used for mountaineering. But this wasn’t just any regular climbing axe, since it belonged to the legendary Harry Karstens, who was leading the climbers that reached Denali, North America’s highest peak, in 1913.

 

The axe was brought to the show by a man who claimed to be Karsten’s great-grandson. The legendary climber went on the expedition with Hudson Stuck, Walter Harper, and Robert Tatum. They all had their climbing axes, but they all lost them as they made their way to the top. This was the only one still available from that expedition. That makes it quite a valuable item when it comes to mountaineering.

Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest (R) on
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest (R) on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

At the time of the climbing, the name of the mountain was Mt. McKinley, according to antique expert Meredith Meuwly. “Mountaineering is a wonderful niche category of highly specialized collectors that love this stuff. The Enthusiast. The problem is that we don’t see a lot of materials,” the expert said. The guest then revealed that these items were earned and not usually traded. Even if they were, it was all done privately.

Screenshot showing the expert on
Screenshot showing the expert on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

“There were only four that ascended the mountain. Three of them are gone, so this is the only one. And it’s a milestone event. So it’s the first climb that made it all the way to the summit. Pretty cool,” the expert added. The guest then revealed that while the axe held a ton of historical significance, it had also been kept casually at home since it had been in a trunk and in a barn for an extended period of time.

Finally, it was time to place a valuation on the item. “So, at retail, for insurance purposes, $20,000,” Meuwly said. It is important to remember that climbing axes are sold for a very small percentage of that money, so this came as a bit of a shock to the guest. “Oh no, that’s a little bit too much,” he said as he burst into laughter, before adding, “Now I got to lock it up.”

 

It might not have been as renowned as the first few summits of Mt. Everest, but climbing Denali was no small feat, either. The mountain is more than 20,000 feet high, and the climbers at the time had to deal with adversities such as an earthquake on slippery, ice-covered slopes. Their bodies weren’t the only things affected by the climb; their relationships too took a sout turn.

 

Karsten and Hudson Stuck might have been friends before the climb, but as per an article in ICT, that relationship was strained during the climb, and the two never spoke to each other ever again.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' contestant falls to the ground and dances like a worm to celebrate big win
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant falls to the ground and dances like a worm to celebrate big win
The moments leading up to the win were tense as the game could have swung either way.
10 hours ago
Elderly 'Price Is Right' contestant pulls off a stunning win after acing the 'Back to 1975' game
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Price Is Right' contestant pulls off a stunning win after acing the 'Back to 1975' game
The retro game was no match against the player who lived her prime in the golden era.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says it is a 'little too much' after being told the value of his climbing axe
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says it is a 'little too much' after being told the value of his climbing axe
The guest claimed to be the great-grandson of the legendary Denali climber Harry Karsten.
12 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprises viewers by turning her 200-year-old table into a staircase
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest surprises viewers by turning her 200-year-old table into a staircase
It was one of the most unique and fascinating objects to have ever been brought on the show.
1 day ago
Vegan Mark Cuban offers a 6-figure deal to founder who pitched meat products on 'Shark Tank'
ECONOMY & WORK
Vegan Mark Cuban offers a 6-figure deal to founder who pitched meat products on 'Shark Tank'
Mark Cuban knows a good product when he sees one, and that's all the convincing he needs to invest.
1 day ago
Entrepreneur with just $39 in his bank account says 'I’m out' to 'Shark Tank' investor’s offer
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur with just $39 in his bank account says 'I’m out' to 'Shark Tank' investor’s offer
It takes courage to not have a lot in the bank and still say no to an offer that doesn't feel right.
1 day ago
Pat Sajak says he nearly had a stroke after witnessing a tense moment on 'Wheel of Fortune'
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak says he nearly had a stroke after witnessing a tense moment on 'Wheel of Fortune'
The contestant played a fantastic game but almost fluffed the final answer in the Bonus Round.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders bring mascot in full costume for their pitch and end up getting multiple offers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders bring mascot in full costume for their pitch and end up getting multiple offers
Apart from the entertaining pitch, the couple also had impressive sales figures to back it up.
2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest mocks 'Wheel of Fortune' player over a gesture — then she walked away with $63,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest mocks 'Wheel of Fortune' player over a gesture — then she walked away with $63,000
Ryan Seacrest is usually seen being kind but even he couldn't let this opportunity go.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me' after expert revealed the value of his painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me' after expert revealed the value of his painting
The painting had made it to the guest through an uncle, but the family only knew about the artist.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' model runs across stage after missing her cue and Drew Carey played along perfectly
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model runs across stage after missing her cue and Drew Carey played along perfectly
The error in judgment was partly her fault but she did exceptionally well to recover from her error.
3 days ago
Bodybuilder takes off his shirt during 'Shark Tank' pitch and the judges didn't seem to mind it
ECONOMY & WORK
Bodybuilder takes off his shirt during 'Shark Tank' pitch and the judges didn't seem to mind it
The entrepreneur wanted to build credibility before asking for an investment in his product.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' viewers stunned after founders asked for possibly the lowest amount ever on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' viewers stunned after founders asked for possibly the lowest amount ever on the show
The deal these entrepreneurs were looking for had sharks asking why; one of them cut to the point.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his vintage baseball jersey
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his vintage baseball jersey
It belonged to one of the greatest hitters of all time, a man who won the Triple Crown twice.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founder comes up with a unique legging for men and it went as expected
The entrepreneur's confidence and pitch were impressive but things did not end too well for them.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a bizarre but fun musical pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who came up with a bizarre but fun musical pitch
He might not have had the best voice for a performance but the sharks still loved every second of it.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model sweetly hugs a contestant's dad after finding out he's a big fan of hers
It was a beautiful moment as the rest of the studio audience appluaded when the two hugged.
4 days ago
Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Former 'Jeopardy' player reveals what Ken Jennings is like when the cameras are off: 'He never...'
Jennings was a contestant on the show before he became the host and knows what it's like.
4 days ago
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'
ECONOMY & WORK
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'
The host revealed the name while answering a question as a "Jeopardy!" contestant after years.
5 days ago
Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' player couldn't open her car door so she jumped into it through the window
The contestant's solution to not getting the car door open was unconventional but won over fans.
5 days ago