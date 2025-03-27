ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges

It's not every day that a business finds four big investors from "Shark Tank" on its side.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and the sharks on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshots showing the entrepreneurs and the sharks on "Shark Tank" (Cover image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

The common belief is that greed isn't good, and entrepreneurs who have asked for too much money have also received some sharp words from “Shark Tank” investors. It's very rare for people to get four sharks on board on the show, and that happens only after a lot of scrutiny and negotiations. But all those odds didn't stop Ellen Hodges and Omayya Atout, founders of Songlorious, from asking for a whopping $400,000 for a 10% stake in the company. They even sang a song for the judges, which was hilarious.

 

Songlorious specializes in personalized gifts but not material objects like flowers or cards. Instead, the company has a massive roster of freelance musicians who can write a song for a customer who intends to gift it to a loved one. The customer base isn’t restricted to individuals either. The songs can be used in weddings and corporate setups, and this was intriguing for the sharks.

Screenshot showing the entreprenuers perform a song for the sharks on
Screenshot showing the entreprenuers perform a song for the sharks on "Shark Tank" (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Another reason why they were all excited is the company's numbers. At the time of recording, the founders claimed that they had made $700,000 the year before and $1.1 million year to that point. They even claimed to have two companies as their customers who were frequently asking for new songs to be made every time an employee got a promotion.

Impressed by this, the first shark to get a taste was British investor Peter Jones. He said, “In the UK, I owned a company called Red Letter Days. Basically, it was an experienced company. You could buy a recording for whatever you wanted…very similar. We sold it, and we made a lot of money." Jones then claimed that he would be the perfect partner for Songlorious given his experience and his international reach but asked for a third of the business for $400,000.

Screenshot showing Peter Jones on
Screenshot showing Peter Jones on "Shark Tank" (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Daymond John, who also has a good connection with the music industry, made an offer of the same money for 20% of the business. While all of this was going on, Kevin O’Leary got up from his chair and spoke to Mark Cuban. O’Leary was intrigued from the moment he heard about having customers in the wedding industry. Cuban, on the other hand, knew more about technology.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary having a conversation. (Image credit: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban and Kevin O'Leary having a conversation. (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

Cuban's firm Synthesia, which specializes in making AI music, can take the voice of anyone and emulate it into the vocals of a full-length song with proper production. O’Leary loved the technology side of things and wanted to partner with Cuban. They offered $400,000 for 25% of the business. However, Mr. Wonderful was also interested in Jones’s access to an international market.

The three of them teamed up to offer the money for a third of the business, but Daymond John would not be left out. He came on board in the end, and the final offer was $500,000 for 40% of the business, split equally among four sharks. The entrepreneurs needed a moment to discuss and came back with a counter. They wanted $800,000 for the same share of the business.

 

This was too much money, and Jones made it clear. He said, “I think you might be too greedy now. I think you’ve got a good deal at $500,000 for four at 40%.” In the end, it was Mr. Wonderful who brilliantly sold the offer. “If you give us the 40%, we will blow this thing up, and your competitors will be in the dust,” he said. That was all the reassurance that the entrepreneurs needed to close the deal.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
It's not every day that a business finds four big investors from "Shark Tank" on its side.
5 hours ago
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
The expert told the guest that it couldn't be considered an antique but instead, it was a collectible for the future.
9 hours ago
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.
10 hours ago
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
WALMART
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
11 hours ago
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
Mishaps can happen on any gameshow but this contestant was resilient enough to finish the game.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
It's not easy making a quick decision with cameras on you and some big money prizes at stake.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
A biscuit jar might not sound like an ancient artifact, but the beauty of this one was not ordinary.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
The host wasn't offended at all and said that they were really good friends.
2 days ago
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
The veteran co-host has been a part of the show since 1982 and stood out for her fashion sense.
2 days ago
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
Carey was pleasantly surprised by the contestant who looked exactly like him.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
Although the answer wasn't on the board, the host was quick to rebuke the family.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her wooden crate
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert reveals the value of her wooden crate
The value of the guest's whole collection was more than 10 times what she had expected.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey mocks 'Family Feud' contestant over her 'boss' answer — but it didn't end well for him
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey mocks 'Family Feud' contestant over her 'boss' answer — but it didn't end well for him
Even a game show host as veteran as Steve Harvey can be proven wrong on his own show.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drop his cards after grandma came up with the wildest answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey drop his cards after grandma came up with the wildest answer
This wasn't the first time that Harvey was caught off guard by a contestant's answer.
3 days ago
Drew Carey almost cost a player on 'Price is Right' — then he changed the show rules to help her out
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey almost cost a player on 'Price is Right' — then he changed the show rules to help her out
The host made a couple of mistakes which could have cost the contestant a shot at winning.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' fans, Steve Harvey, and contestants all agree this one survey answer didn't make sense
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' fans, Steve Harvey, and contestants all agree this one survey answer didn't make sense
Even the correct answer might not be something the contestants on the game show agree with.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model was in disbelief after she gives away a Disneyland trip to player by mistake
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model was in disbelief after she gives away a Disneyland trip to player by mistake
Amber Lancaster is usually very good at her job but this was one of those rare mishaps.
4 days ago