4 smart decisions to grow your wealth after the Venezuela attack

President Trump recently captured Nicolas Maduro, sending markets into a frenzy.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Representative image of US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)
Representative image of US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong)

Most people would refrain from making any changes to their investments in the wake of recent events. The US abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who are on trial in the country at the moment. President Donald Trump has also announced that the Venezuelan oil fields are under their control, which will give them millions of barrels of oil in the near future. From a financial standpoint, this opens up some interesting avenues to grow your money. As per a CNBC report, these methods are safe.

Investing in safe-haven assets

Some assets have remained stable even if the country is in a state of chaos. These include precious metals like gold and silver, cash, and bonds. Gold prices recorded a one-week high at $4,452.60 per ounce on Tuesday, and silver climbed to $77.97 per ounce. One could look at investing in gold IRAs, which let them have physical gold in a retirement account that offers the same tax benefits as a traditional IRA.

Cover Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Zlaťáky.cz
Representative image of gold. (Cover Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Zlaťáky.cz)

There are a few companies that offer some great deals in this regard. Goldco, which specializes in gold and silver IRAs, has no minimum purchase requirement. Other firms usually require investments of $10,000 or more. Birch Gold Group is one such company that requires the minimum requirements. However, they have become an investor-favorite thanks to their cost transparency policy.

Cash is also a great thing to have on hand at the moment, as it offers liquidity and stability. One of the best ways to keep cash is by putting it in a high-yield savings account. The current rate on such an account is 4% after recent rate cuts. The UFB Portfolio Savings is also a great option as it offers a free ATM card, unlike some online high-yield savings accounts.

Oil company shares may be profitable

With the United States getting its hands on so much oil, the share values of oil companies may go up in the near future. It might be a great time to put your money in some of the shares and sell them when the rising trend plateaus. Shares of Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and SLB have seen their stock prices surge amid a larger stock-market rally. SLB was up 8.5%, while Chevron and Exxon Mobil shares rose 6.4% and 3%, respectively, as of Tuesday, as per the report.

Representative image of a gas tanker passing by a Chevron petroleum storage tank at Port Everglades (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)
Representative image of a gas tanker passing by a Chevron petroleum storage tank at Port Everglades (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)

Change in gas prices

This is not about investing, but rather, being cautious about spending money. While gas prices have dropped considerably so far into Donald Trump’s second term, this new acquisition of oil could see their price change in the near future. Whether the price goes up or down, that remains to be seen, and Americans should be wary of that.

Representative image of a person pumping gas at a Valero gas station in Austin, Texas (Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)
Representative image of a person pumping gas. (Getty Images/Photo by Brandon Bell)

Not making too many changes to your investments

The aforementioned investment methods should be used for smaller amounts. It is not advisable to make huge changes to your current investment strategy. After all, if you’re getting consistent returns, there’s no point in fixing what ain’t broke.

