One US state Is quietly attracting millions of Americans with jobs and cheaper living

The affordability crisis is forcing millions of citizens to migrate away from the "big cities."
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Representative image of Americans. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig T Fruchtman)
Representative image of Americans. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Craig T Fruchtman)

Migration within the United States of America is rising as people are moving around the country for better opportunities. Rising costs of living in certain areas have also forced people to move to areas that are comparatively cheaper. A recent study has shown that Oregon is now the most desired state to settle, at least in the short term, for millions of Americans. All this data is according to United Van Lines’ 49th Annual National Movers Study.

Oregon State Capitol (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Ryder)
Representative image of the Oregon State Capitol (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Ryder)

This study showed that a large part of the population is migrating from the colder northern states to the warmer southern and western regions. As per a Fox News report, Oregon saw the highest rate of inbound migration at a whopping 65% in 2025. The remaining 35% were people leaving the state for better opportunities elsewhere. The state has become a prime destination for job-seekers as it has opportunities in the growing tech and healthcare fields.

The city of Springfield seems to be the number one place for migrants to go to, as it offers a lower cost of living than other Oregon metros. Springfield is also not too far away from two of the biggest cities in the state - Portland and Eugene. The report states that moving patterns across the country are shaped by people’s need to stay closer to their families and by the country’s current job market.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jacob Boomsma)
Representative image of a city in Oregon. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jacob Boomsma)

However, apart from those two things, it seems like affordability is also a major driving force behind the mass migration patterns. It is no secret that inflation, coupled with the administration’s tariff policies have risen prices in some of the country’s traditionally popular states like California, New York, and New Jersey. It is not easy for people to sustain a comfortable lifestyle in such areas. Therefore, moving away for a chance to live in a cheaper environment is quite enticing.

"This is well-evidenced by the half-ring of top inbound states surrounding California while the Golden State registers as a top outbound one," Realtor.com senior economist Joel Berner said. It is this affordable cost of living, paired with growing job opportunities, that has made Oregon a prime destination for millions at the moment. However, it is not the only state that people are moving to in droves.

Image Source: A now hiring sign is posted in front of a U-Haul rental center on November 03, 2023 in San Rafael, California. According to a report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job growth slowed in October with a total of 150,000 new jobs added compared to analyst expectations of 180,000. The unemployment rate inched up to 3.9% from 3.8% | Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Representative image of a job posting. (Image credit: Photo by Justin Sullivan | Getty Images)

South Carolina has emerged as a major manufacturing state in recent years. The story is much different from that of New Jersey. 62% of the migratory moves from the state are people moving away. There still is an influx of people aged 18-34, as the state is considered a "launch state" for younger families and those looking to start careers, as per the Fox report. The price growth in New Jersey has also incentivized older residents of the area to sell their property at high prices in order to move to comparatively cheaper states like Oregon and South Carolina.

