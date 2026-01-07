Residents of 26 US states may qualify for a payment if they bought this popular food item

Tyson Foods and Cargill donated $55 million and $32.5 million, respectively, to a settlement fund.

Rising food prices have become a major concern for Americans struggling with an affordability crisis, and tariffs, among other factors, are often cited as a reason behind this. But sometimes, such a surge can be the work of shady business practices behind the scenes. Now, consumers who purchased beef products between August 2014 and December 2019 may be eligible for cash payments from an $87.5 million settlement in an antitrust class action lawsuit. This lawsuit accuses several major beef processors, including JBS, Cargill, National Beef, and Tyson Foods, of conspiring to limit beef supply and artificially increase prices. The claim alleges that these companies entered into a market allocation agreement that hindered competition for market share, ultimately raising the costs consumers paid for beef. The Independent reported that this settlement has been extended to 26 states.

Packaged of ground beef at display (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Overchargedforbeef.com has chalked out three requirements that must be fulfilled for beef products to be eligible for the settlement reached by Tyson Foods and Cargill. They must be purchased for personal consumption between August 1, 2014, and December 31, 2019, and they must be chunk, loin, rib, or round primal cuts purchased in one of 26 U.S. states. The website has been specifically set up for consumers to get additional details and file their settlement forms.

Beef on display at a store (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kilito Chan)

Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, and North Carolina are the states that qualify for the meat bargain. Included are North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. However, the offer does not apply to premium beef cuts, including organic, grass-fed, Wagyu, USDA Prime, ground beef, pre-cooked, marinated, or seasoned cuts.

A woman buying meat (Image Source: Getty Images | Stock photo by Kilito Chan)

It has been reported that Tyson Foods and Cargill, the two meat producers, reached a $87.5 million settlement without acknowledging any wrongdoing. According to the lawsuit, the firms engaged in a "market allocation agreement" that lessened competition for market share, ostensibly to boost profit margins and consumer beef prices. Customers have been requested to give up their right to sue Cargill and Tyson Foods in order to obtain their portion of the settlement, which is due on June 30, 2026. The quantity of beef purchased between 2014 and 2019, and the number of claims approved, will also determine the final payout amount.

Beef at a store (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle)

Tyson Foods and Cargill donated $55 million and $32.5 million, respectively, to a settlement fund. JBS USA Food Company, Swift Beef Company, National Beef Packing Company, and JBS Packerland were among the other beef companies that chose not to participate in the settlement. Pro rata payments will be made in accordance with the quantity of eligible beef reported and the number of claims submitted. Gift cards, digital payments, and cheques are among the payment options available to authorized claimants. Payments will only be made upon the settlement's final approval, and a court fairness hearing is scheduled for May 12, 2026.

