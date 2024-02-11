New Trend Called 'Advance Tipping' Triggers Debate After Social Media User Shares Her Experience

Recently, there has been a noticeable shift in tipping culture, with a new concept called "advance tipping" upsetting a lot of customers. Numerous service providers have adopted the practice of requesting advance tips from customers before rendering their services. Often, these establishments insist on a significant percentage for tipping, despite already charging high service fees. A recent incident involving Taylor Stewart (@heyitstaystew) has gone viral on TikTok, with viewers expressing anger towards such a practice.

The ordeal began when Taylor, seeking relief for her sore back, scheduled a spa appointment. Upon arrival, she confirmed her booking, only to be handed a slip requesting an advance tip. Having already paid $80 for the service, she was unsure of the appropriate amount to tip.

Taylor opted to give $5, to which the attendant implied that the amount was insufficient. Feeling perplexed, Taylor inquired about the expected tip amount, to which the attendant bluntly stated, "At least $20-$30." She was taken aback by the worker's response, finding the suggested tip amount unexpectedly high. Even if it were 10%, she would have managed, but she declined to pay such a high tip.

But the woman went on to emotionally manipulate her by saying "The girls work really hard," leaving Taylor feeling pressured to comply. She reasoned that since she had already paid $80, and since they insisted on such a high tip, she could request a refund from her credit card company and forego the service.

Moments after leaving the place, she spotted the woman rushing towards her, pleading for her to reconsider. Eventually, she relented and agreed to proceed with the service. In the room, while alone, Taylor sensed the attendant and massage worker exchanging mocking laughter. Unable to decipher their conversation, she felt a sense of unease. In her video, she said, "You know when you just feel like someone’s talking about you? That’s what it felt like."

Deciding she didn't want to risk further discomfort, she declined the service, fearing potential retaliation. After experiencing a peaceful massage elsewhere, Taylor felt compelled to tip the girl an extra $5 for her excellent service. However, the woman declined the additional tip. Reflecting on the situation, Taylor pondered whether she was perceived as cheap or ungenerous for not tipping $20.

Commenters in the section took Taylor's side, affirming that she was pushing back against a toxic tipping culture and that her actions were entirely justified. A TikTok user weighed in, stating, "Tipping is optional. I don't understand why businesses think it's mandatory." Echoing this sentiment, another viewer added, "Tipping BEFORE service? That's insane." A stream of comments followed, all expressing similar concerns about the rising trend of tipping in the United States.

Commenters in Taylor's section expressed genuine concern about her encounter at the salon and condemned the practice of advance tipping. Someone commented, "Tips should be YOUR choice AFTER a job WELL done," while another stated, "THATS IT?? Nope, I'd leave immediately. That's Insane." The consensus among commentators was clear that tipping should be discretionary and based on satisfactory service, not demanded in advance.

