Ethics Ratings Of Almost All Professions Drop In US: Gallup 2023 Survey

Americans' perspectives on the honesty and ethics of different professions are undergoing a shift, Gallup's 2023 Honesty and Ethics poll outlined. The trust in nearly all 23 professions surveyed has experienced a decline compared to recent years. Surprisingly, only one profession, that of labor union leaders, has managed to maintain its ratings since 2019. However, it's worth noting that only a modest 25% of respondents view their honesty and ethics as "very high" or "high."

Nurses continue to enjoy the highest level of trust among US adults with 78% believing in their high standards of honesty and ethics. However, this marks a decline of seven percentage points from 2019 and a more significant drop of 11 points from their peak in 2020. On the opposite end of the spectrum, members of Congress, senators, car salespeople, and advertising practitioners find themselves at the bottom of the trust scale. Their ratings linger in the single digits, either stagnant or worsening.

Gallup has been assessing honesty and ethics since 1976 and the most recent data is from a December 2023 poll involving approximately 800 U.S. adults. Except for veterinarians, the honesty and ethics ratings of the remaining 22 professions have collectively dipped by an average of six points since 2019. It's noteworthy that five professions, including members of Congress, senators, journalists, clergy, and pharmacists, have hit new lows in their ethics ratings this year.

The educational background of respondents plays a significant role in shaping perceptions of professional ethics. College graduates generally tend to offer more positive honesty and ethics ratings than their non-college graduate counterparts for about half of the professions. Dentists and engineers stand out with particularly high ratings from college graduates while psychiatrists, college teachers, and pharmacists exhibit notable educational gaps in ratings.

Political affiliations also influence how different professions are perceived. Democrats typically hold more favorable views than Republicans. An exception to this trend is seen with police officers, where Republicans give higher honesty and ethics ratings compared to Democrats. The most substantial gap emerges in evaluation of college teachers, displaying a 40-point difference between Democrats and Republicans. Other professions with significant party differences include psychiatrists, journalists, and labor union leaders.

While the image of many professions, especially those in the medical field, witnessed a positive shift during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, this optimism proved short-lived. Ratings have since dwindled to all-time lows for almost all professions. Nurses continue to be a beacon of trust, maintaining a positive view for the 22nd consecutive year. However, overall, the trust in various professions has waned compared to both a year ago and four years ago.

Gallup's findings highlight the dynamic nature of public perception and the nuanced factors influencing trust in different professions. The evolving landscape of trust underscores the importance of continuous evaluation and adaptation for professionals seeking to maintain or regain public confidence. It serves as a reminder that trust is a delicate aspect of professional relationships, influenced by a multitude of factors, and deserving of careful consideration in today's ever-changing societal context.

