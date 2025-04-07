ECONOMY & WORK

Excited 'Price is Right' contestant almost jumps on Drew Carey but he handled it smoothly

The host is not a spring chicken anymore and contestants jumping on him wouldn't be the best idea.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: Instagram | therealpriceisright)

It isn't unusual for a contestant on “The Price is Right” to be excited about making it to the show, but some people seriously need to get a grip on themselves while celebrating. When things get out of hand, it's often the host, Drew Carey, who gets tackled down and swung around by players. This often puts him at risk of bodily harm, and that is why Carey decided to draw a line and stopped a contestant from jumping on him.

After the contestant, a woman, had spun the wheel, the host gave her a chance to give her loved ones a shout-out. “To my wonderful family and my beautiful abuelita Melba, it’s her 86th birthday today. Happy birthday,” she said, according to a Monsters & Critics report. The wheel kept spinning behind her and landed on the dollar mark, which won her $1,000, making it a perfect spin. The contestant was overjoyed at this and celebrated with a little break dance on the stage. She was then jumping around, and as soon as she got close to Carey, he held his arm out to prevent her from jumping on top of him. He was only being cautious because such excitement has been painful for him in the past. The host then directed her to stand at the side of the wheel after she was done celebrating.

Screenshots showing the contestant celebrating on
Screenshots showing the contestant celebrating on "Family Feud." (Image source: Instagram | therealpriceisright)

Fans of the show, who have previously expressed concern about Carey's well-being, also flooded the comments on Instagram. “Drew said 'please don't jump on me' in his head,” one user commented. “Why do they ALWAYS jump up and down, seemingly out of control. Poor Drew. He's scared that one of these people is going to jump on him. Not good!” exclaimed another. “I was hoping Drew would jump with her. LOL!” added a third.

 
 
 
 
 
This is not the first time this sort of thing has happened with the host. In fact, it has happened so many times that he might have developed a phobia of people jumping on him. One of the most popular instances of this is when a woman named Sona won her chance to be on the stage from Contestant’s Row. She was so excited that she sprinted to the stage before jumping on the host.

 

Carey wasn’t expecting it, and he lost his balance and landed precariously near the edge of the stage, very close to the lights. It could have been disastrous, but the host got right back up and went ahead with the show like nothing happened. He has also been picked up on multiple occasions and even dropped once by a contestant. Like many others on the show, the contestant was full of energy as he came onto the stage. He picked up the host, spun him around in the air, but as he was putting him down, Carey wasn’t able to land on his feet and fell flat on his back, which clearly looked unpleasant.

 

