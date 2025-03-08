Vanna White shows off her hidden talent on 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say

Vanna White has been a familiar face for "Wheel of Fortune" fans alongside the legendary Pat Sajak ever since he took over as host, and she continues to keep viewers engaged as Ryan Seacrest's co-host. Apart from supporting the host, she has also been in the spotlight for her outfits and dance moves on the set. On one occasion, she even pulled off a rapid-fire dance session on the show as she was taking cues from Pat Sajak.

Screenshot showing Vanna White doing 'the clam' (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

The show's team shared a clip of the co-hosts having fun during some downtime on the show. The clip started with Sajak introducing White to the audience before giving her the cue to "do the twist". White obliged the cue and performed the twist like a pro.

Screenshots showing White performing the swim and the twist (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

Sajak then asked her to do "the swim," which White pulled off in style as well. However, Sajak's next demand of "the clam" turned out to be challenging for White as she had no idea what it was. She still came up with her own version of the move winning Sajak's approval.

While the audience got to witness the moves live, viewers at home praised White's performance as well. "Dancing with the stars look out here comes Vanna," @seanadams3551 commented. "Good dance moves Vanna," @ghostmysteries971 added.

While Vanna's moves surprised many, it turns out that dancing is what got her the job on "Wheel of Fortune" in the first place. White recently revealed on the "Elvis Duran Show" that she got the opportunity to audition for the show when she was working on the show called "Dance Fever." “I went to a taping of Dance Fever, which was a Merv Griffin show. Janet Jones, now Janet Gretsky, was one of the dancers. I said to Janet, ‘Can you introduce me to somebody? I hear they’re looking for a replacement on Wheel," she shared.

She added that Gretsky introduced her to Merv’s right-hand man, and she eventually got to audition for "Wheel of Fortune." "Being at the right place at the right time” was described as the reason behind her bagging opportunity by White.

Following in White's footsteps, the show's current host, Ryan Seacrest, recently put up a breakdance performance during an episode that went viral across social media. In the episode, the contestant shared that she was a musician and was going to perform for Seacrest on the show. “You’re going to do a performance?” Seacrest excitedly asked before Kamilah started rapping. Seacrest couldn't help himself, and he took to the stage to show off some moves. He slid onto the floor in typical breakdance fashion and did a full 360-degree spin as the audience roared. He then paused in the middle and threw up a peace sign between his legs, showing off his acrobatic skills.

The host then struck a disco pose before getting back up on his feet. He then bunny-hopped back to the amazed contestant as the audience cheered his performance. The clip shared on Instagram quickly went viral, with fans going wild in the comments.