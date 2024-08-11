Server accuses Jennifer Lopez of removing tips from table as Ben Affleck paid 'too much'

"The multimillionaire is happy to splurge on herself, but when a server's day is made, she just can't take it."

The internet is abuzz with rumors about global pop star Jennifer Lopez and actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck's tipping habits. The most damning rumor about Lopez, however, is that she takes away tips from workers. Several on social media have accused her of being cheap with tips and even taking back those left by her partners. While no proof has surfaced yet, the TikTok category "JLo Taking A Server Tip" has over 62 million posts. A while back, the rumor resurfaced when a former casino worker shared a personal story.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 65th GRAMMY Awards | Getty Images | Photo by John Shearer

The accusation came from a former casino dealer, J Nguyen, who appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast. In the TikTok video whose audio has been removed, Nguyen could be seen going off on a rant about Lopez and Affleck visiting his casino. Comedian Rene Humberto Valdiviezo (@renecomedy) did a stitch with the clip where part of the audio is available.

In the video, Nguyen could be heard saying that Affleck had left $5000 worth of chips as tip, but Lopez came back and took a chunk of it.

Further in the stitch Valdiviezo explained the accusations that have surrounded Lopez for a long time. The creator said it's a well-known secret in the service industry and Lopez does it to waiters, bartenders, casino workers, and more.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @renecomedy

He further alleged that the pop star had done it with her current husband Affleck and her ex-husband, Mark Anthony, when neither of them left a large celebrity-like tip.

He then said that she often waited for them to walk away or turned their backs to take the entire tip or a huge chunk, about 80% of it back. He claimed that both Affleck and Anthony have confronted her about it and warned her not to do that. It is unclear what is Valdiviezo's source of information.

Screenshots from the video | TikTok | @renecomedy

He said that the multimillionaire is happy to splurge on herself but when a server's day is made, she just can't "take it".

Several viewers of Valdiviezo felt that it was a horrible thing to do, especially for someone like Lopez. "isn’t that stealing since it’s not her money," suggested one user @bahhhhhh2288. "money money money never has enough," explained another user, @cindy3271 on the original clip of Nguyen.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @donnascipio07

While the creator made the allegations with some conviction, several viewers were not convinced. "Would love to see a video. She does it so often there’s got to be a video right? The cameras are ALWAYS on her," asked user @rocktheboat20, defending the pop star.

Screenshot from the comments | TikTok | @npcgirleva

However, one user claimed that the story shared was Nguyen was indeed true. "Yup. I was working at Foxwoods when that happened. Everyone knew that story!" suggested user @penny3852. "There was a video of a waiter saying the same thing. Jenny from the block forgot her roots," added another user @peteeepablo.

