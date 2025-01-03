Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."

In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers.

Gadgets that started as luxuries and accessories have now become essential, and users are not waiting to think about how they affect everyday life and health. However, a creator on TikTok has sounded the alarm over harmful chemicals found in smartwatches. Citing a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Notre Dame, Beatrice (@antiplasticlady on TikTok) claimed that PFAS or forever chemicals are found in smartwatches in excessive amounts. The creator urged viewers to throw the watches away as they increase the chance of absorption of such chemicals through the skin.

Representative image of smartwatches (Image source: Daniel Romero on Unsplash)

In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers. She claimed that the more expensive they are the more polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) they contain. Citing the study, she said these watches use these chemicals as they have great water-repellant properties.

Referring to different studies and reports she warned that these chemicals are expensive, thus, the high-end watches from Apple and other brands are more likely to contain larger amounts of PFAS.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches (Image source: TikTok @antiplasticlady)

Furthermore, these chemicals also pose significant health risks and the chance of their absorption goes up when people wear the watches for extensive periods. She said that the fitness trackers in particular are harmful as people sweat while wearing them, opening pores for the chemicals to enter the bloodstream.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the absorption of PFAS (Image source: TikTok/@antiplasticlady)

She said that these cancer-causing "forever chemicals" accumulate in the brain and cause several health issues. She claims that companies are well aware of this and most of them claim they are working to phase out the chemicals. However, that is yet to happen, and replacing the chemicals isn't easy. Thus, she urges her viewers to throw the watches away and bring a class action lawsuit against the companies.

According to Android Police, PFAS are called "forever chemicals" as they have been found in harsh environments of the Arctic Circle and the Marianas Trench.

These persistent chemicals take an exceptionally long time to degrade, and early research has linked some types to serious health issues, and cancers to them.

The study from Notre Dame examined 22 smart bands of popular brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung, along with some third-party manufacturers. The focus was to examine the presence of fluoroelastomer bands, a specific PFAS-based material popularly used for its durability and flexibility. The study showed that eight of the 13 bands examined samples contain chemical more than 10,000 times higher than the safety limit of PFHxA, a common form of PFAS.

Scientists find 'forever chemicals' lurking in certain smartwatch wristbands https://t.co/cBzY50owwJ — WKRN News 2 (@WKRN) December 22, 2024

According to the European Environment Agency, exposure to 'forever chemicals' can lead to health problems such as liver damage, kidney damage, fertility issues, thyroid disease, obesity, and cancer.

However, the exact effects of PFHxA are yet unknown as more research is required. Furthermore, the alternatives to these chemicals may even pose equal or greater risks, thus thorough investigation is required, Tech Radar, suggests.

While the creator asked people to throw away their smartwatches, she provided a possible solution as well. In a follow-up video, Beatrice suggested that the cheaper products that feature silicone-based bands are likely to not contain the expensive PFAS. Thus, using cheaper products may be a temporary solution until the use of 'forever chemicals' is banned or completely phased out. Other alternatives include watches that use nylon, leather, or metal bands.

For more such interesting information and updates, follow Beatrice (@antiplasticlady) on TikTok.