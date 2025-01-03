ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."

In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the creator talking about PFAS in smartwatches (Cover image source: TikTok/@antiplasticlady)
Screenshots showing the creator talking about PFAS in smartwatches (Cover image source: TikTok/@antiplasticlady)

Gadgets that started as luxuries and accessories have now become essential, and users are not waiting to think about how they affect everyday life and health. However, a creator on TikTok has sounded the alarm over harmful chemicals found in smartwatches. Citing a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Notre Dame, Beatrice (@antiplasticlady on TikTok) claimed that PFAS or forever chemicals are found in smartwatches in excessive amounts. The creator urged viewers to throw the watches away as they increase the chance of absorption of such chemicals through the skin.

Representative image of smartwatches (Photo by Daniel Romero on Unsplash)
Representative image of smartwatches (Image source: Daniel Romero on Unsplash)

In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers. She claimed that the more expensive they are the more polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) they contain. Citing the study, she said these watches use these chemicals as they have great water-repellant properties.

Referring to different studies and reports she warned that these chemicals are expensive, thus, the high-end watches from Apple and other brands are more likely to contain larger amounts of PFAS. 

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches (Image source: TikTok @antiplasticlady)
Screenshots showing the creator talking about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches (Image source: TikTok @antiplasticlady)

Furthermore, these chemicals also pose significant health risks and the chance of their absorption goes up when people wear the watches for extensive periods. She said that the fitness trackers in particular are harmful as people sweat while wearing them, opening pores for the chemicals to enter the bloodstream.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about the absorption of PFAS (Image source: TikTok/@antiplasticlady)
Screenshots showing the creator talking about the absorption of PFAS (Image source: TikTok/@antiplasticlady)

She said that these cancer-causing "forever chemicals" accumulate in the brain and cause several health issues. She claims that companies are well aware of this and most of them claim they are working to phase out the chemicals. However, that is yet to happen, and replacing the chemicals isn't easy. Thus, she urges her viewers to throw the watches away and bring a class action lawsuit against the companies.

@antiplasticlady Get that class, action ready y’all… Apple has known for years that this had Pfas - I knew about this three years ago - We need to hold these companies accountable for putting us at risk when they knowingly put toxic chemicals in our products ##applewatch##fitbit##pfas##toxicchemicals ♬ original sound - Beatrice the Anti-Plastic Lady

 

According to Android Police, PFAS are called "forever chemicals" as they have been found in harsh environments of the Arctic Circle and the Marianas Trench.

 

These persistent chemicals take an exceptionally long time to degrade, and early research has linked some types to serious health issues, and cancers to them.

The study from Notre Dame examined 22 smart bands of popular brands like Apple, Google, and Samsung, along with some third-party manufacturers. The focus was to examine the presence of fluoroelastomer bands, a specific PFAS-based material popularly used for its durability and flexibility. The study showed that eight of the 13 bands examined samples contain chemical more than 10,000 times higher than the safety limit of PFHxA, a common form of PFAS.

 

According to the European Environment Agency, exposure to 'forever chemicals'  can lead to health problems such as liver damage, kidney damage, fertility issues, thyroid disease, obesity, and cancer.

 

However, the exact effects of PFHxA are yet unknown as more research is required. Furthermore, the alternatives to these chemicals may even pose equal or greater risks, thus thorough investigation is required, Tech Radar, suggests.

While the creator asked people to throw away their smartwatches, she provided a possible solution as well. In a follow-up video, Beatrice suggested that the cheaper products that feature silicone-based bands are likely to not contain the expensive PFAS. Thus, using cheaper products may be a temporary solution until the use of 'forever chemicals' is banned or completely phased out. Other alternatives include watches that use nylon, leather, or metal bands.

@antiplasticlady Replying to @.the.dog.peaches there’s lots of really safe material choices for your Apple Watch sports band or Fitbit – cheap silicone, nylon, metal, leather… Even hard plastic links ##pfas##applewatch ♬ original sound - Beatrice the Anti-Plastic Lady

 

For more such interesting information and updates, follow Beatrice (@antiplasticlady) on TikTok.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls a woman 'gold digger.' Richard Branson was having none of it.
Cuban was backed by two others on the panel while others believed that she deserved to be on the show.
2 hours ago
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert issues warning about Fitbit and Apple Watches causing medical issues: "Putting us at risk..."
In a viral video with over 1.3 million views, the creator talked about the dangerous levels of PFAS in smartwatches and fitness trackers.
4 hours ago
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless' — what he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm.
15 hours ago
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company.
1 day ago
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired nurse wins $3.8 million lottery — the first thing he bought was an item no one saw coming
The 68-year-old won $3.8 million of which he was able to take home close to $2 million after taxes.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all
It's not new for Harvey to come across answers which sound bizarre and at times even gross.
2 days ago
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy finds and returns $4.8 million check to company — they thank him with 6 bags of gummies instead
Although Anouar received the package unexpectedly, he did feel that it wasn't much considering the amount on the check.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a $35,000 deal to 13-year-old girl with a ‘socks with pockets’ business idea
What makes her story so intriguing is that she set up the entire business all by herself.
3 days ago
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details
Online shopping has increased convenience but opened doors for scammers as well.
3 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Shark Tank’ offers $250,000 deal to 2 friends who built their business from college dorm room
Necessity can sometimes bring out the best in people and that's exactly what happened in this case.
4 days ago
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
COSTCO
Costco confirms all its stores across the US will be closed for 24 hours — and they're not the only ones
Apart from Costco, stores of three other grocery chains will also be closed.
4 days ago
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
George Clooney casually gave 14 of his friends $1 million each — said, 'Why wouldn't you do that?'
Clooney took inspiration from movies in the "Ocean's" franchise to surprise his friends.
4 days ago
Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot
ECONOMY & WORK
Judge Judy reveals the telltale signs when someone is lying — and they are surprisingly easy to spot
Speaking to Fox Digital, Judy Sheindlin shared her tips that work outside the courtroom as well.
5 days ago
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
ECONOMY & WORK
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
The discovery left viewers stunned but many of them had a complaint to make.
5 days ago
IRS will be paying $1,400 to almost a million Americans — here’s how to check if you're eligible
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS will be paying $1,400 to almost a million Americans — here’s how to check if you're eligible
Eligible taxpayers will get a "special" year-end gift as the agency will disburse pending payments.
7 days ago
AirBnb guest leaves rental after finding a creepy Scrabble message on the fridge: "That's weird..."
ECONOMY & WORK
AirBnb guest leaves rental after finding a creepy Scrabble message on the fridge: "That's weird..."
She filed a complaint with Airbnb and also asked viewers if it was all a prank.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the real value of his old $250 Rolex watch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps after expert tells him the real value of his old $250 Rolex watch
Rolex watches have a reputation for triggering dramatic reactions from people on Antiques Roadshow.
7 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans convinced contestant is the lookalike of a famous rockstar — and now we can't unsee it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans convinced contestant is the lookalike of a famous rockstar — and now we can't unsee it
It's not everyday you see a legendary artist's doppelganger on a game show.
Dec 26, 2024
Stephen Colbert asked Judge Judy about getting paid by Trump — her reply was an instant TV classic
ECONOMY & WORK
Stephen Colbert asked Judge Judy about getting paid by Trump — her reply was an instant TV classic
Fans got to see a relaxed side when she appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
Dec 24, 2024
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Hawaii — but his wild celebration sent him to the ER first
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins trip to Hawaii — but his wild celebration sent him to the ER first
The games are harmless but sometimes contestants tend to go too far in their excitement
Dec 19, 2024