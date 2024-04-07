Boss Tells Employee to go on a Vacation Right After Firing Him; Here's What Netizens Said

The way employers behave with employees can completely reshape dynamics at workplaces and also make a significant difference when it comes to productivity as well as innovation and decision-making. But if the workplace environment turns toxic, the resentment and negativity also seeps into personal lives of employees. Instead of addressing underlying issues and fostering a supportive work culture, some managers may resort to layoffs as a quick fix to alleviate tensions or meet short-term financial goals. One such incident was shared by a Reddit user, whose boss had the audacity to ask him to go on a holiday just moments after firing him.

Boss-Employee drift is common for any corporate. Image Source: Pexels|Photo by Yan Krukau

He shared a screenshot of his conversation with the boss and captioned it, "Why aren't you going on holiday??? Mindblowing Conversation with Boss". The conversation started with the boss asking, "What are your plans for the summer, where are you going?" To this the employee said he had no travel plans. Shockingly the boss replied, "How come? You should go on holiday! You seem really stressed! You've got to go somewhere and relax and treat your kids". The employee was shocked and said, "You've literally told me I won't have a job in a week", and wondered whether he was making fun of the employee or being unbelievably stupid. Other Redditors were shocked witnessing the whole conversation and were enraged at the toxicity that bosses spread around the whole workplace. Many users shared their own stories, such as one account about how every employee suffered a pay cut, while the boss still wanted to have an expensive Christmas party.

Screenshot of the post. Image Source: Reddit| r/antiwork @Little_Emergency_418

@bootes_droid commented, "These **** don't understand what paycheck to paycheck feels like, and they are so devoid of empathy they can't even begin to put themselves in someone else's shoes. It's vile, really, to be so ****** disconnected and out of touch". @Sea-Ad9057 commented, "You should point out that you probably dont get paid enough to afford a holiday". @COAviatrix commented, "It seems that most boss types forget how little they are paying people and how bad inflation is. My boss recently took a 2-week vacation and then had the guts to come back and tell us all how wonderful it was and that we all need to 'take the time' to go someplace special. I have not had a vacation in 15 years. There is no money in the budget for such frivolity".

Screenshot of a comment under the post. Image Source: Reddit| r/antiwork @Little_Emergency_418

@unexample commented, "Yeah I hear ya. My former employer went on holidays for at least twice a year. Him: You didn't go anywhere this year? Me: 1000 yard stare and using telepathy to say he doesn't pay me enough to even consider the idea of a holiday". @hypotheticalkazoos commented, "One of my bosses asks me about having kids 'I cannot afford to have kids on this salary'. Shocked Pikachu face". @I_FAP_TO_TURKEYS commented, "Why weren't you honest with your boss saying do you have a case of the dumbs or does math just not compute in your head. I CAN'T AFFORD IT BECAUSE YOU FIRED ME YOU DUMB SHIT".

Screenshot of a comment under the post. Image Source: Reddit| r/antiwork @Little_Emergency_418

