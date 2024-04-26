At Crazy Cazboy's, Unbelievable Deals Await in Every Bin!

Even AirPods and Apple stuff are spotted by some at the discount store!

If you think Costco has amazing deals, wait till you learn about Crazy Cazboy's! Imagine John Cassimus opened Crazy Cazboy's, which is similar to this enormous discount store. They purchase a great deal of goods from well-known retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Target and sell it to you at incredibly low costs. The worst part is that they throw everything into large bins rather than organizing it properly on shelves. To find anything you're looking for, you have to rummage through these containers. It resembles a treasure hunt for deals!

All you have to do to shop at Crazy Cazboy's is pay $15 for a one-year membership. This is how they handle pricing: Everything costs $7 on Fridays. Saturdays cost $5. Subsequently, it decreases to $3, $2, $1, and ultimately, just 25 cents. Oh, and Thursdays are closed. Recently, a video that TikToker @stefanicolvin uploaded about Crazy Cazboy's went viral! There were 6.5 million views and 1.1 million likes! She can be seen exploring the store and looking through each bin in the video. And what do you know? That day, everything was only $2.

Image Source: @stefanicolvin | TikTok

In the comments, she mentioned that people often find fancy stuff like Apple Watches and AirPods there. Lots of folks were super excited to hear about Crazy Cazboys! One person was like, "OMG, I HAVE to go there!" Another said, "This is awesome!"

"Where is this !? " was everyone's question.

Image Source: @stefanicolvin | TikTok

“I would spend hours here” another added.

Image Source: @stefanicolvin | TikTok

But, some got bummed out when they found out that Crazy Cazboy’s shops are only in Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. But hey, here's the silver lining: Crazy Cazboy’s has an online shop! You can grab all sorts of stuff there, from shaving cream to iPhone cases, at big discounts. Sure, the prices might not be as jaw-dropping as in the store, but hey, it's still a bargain!

Here are some more Dollar stores you can try, let's start with Dollar Fanatic. Most items at Dollar Fanatic cost $1, $3, or $5. Additionally, delivery is free with orders over $35! They carry everything of the standard dollar store fare, including food, personal care products, and office supplies. And, hey, when you indulge a little more, keep an eye out for further savings.

Let's move over to Dollar General. With more than 18,000 locations nationwide, it's a major player in the dollar store industry. At Dollar General, a wide range of items, including clothing, kid-friendly toys, and auto parts, are priced at $6 or less. Hey, just acquire what you need; you don't have to buy a truckload. Additionally, they provide amazing bargains and digital coupons in their weekly ad.

If you are a Costco shopper there's a cool shopping hack that's been going around on TikTok. With a cunning trick employing the Costco Gift Card, also called the Shop Card, you can shop at Costco without a membership. The good news is that you don't need to be a member to enter Costco Wholesale if you receive a Costco Shop Card as a present or if a Costco member purchases one for you. Fox Business revealed this clever workaround. Many people have used this gift card hack to share their successful Costco trips on social media.

It's been blowing up on TikTok lately, and people are even Googling "Can you shop at Costco with a gift card?" like crazy. But here's the scoop: While it's a neat trick, most folks see it as a temporary thing. It's like a sneak peek into the Costco world before deciding if a membership is right for you.

