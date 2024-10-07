ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans

Roth sold the iconic photo at an auction for 180 Ether to 3F Music, a music studio.
PUBLISHED 48 MINUTES AGO
Cover Image Source: Instagram | Zoe Roth
Cover Image Source: Instagram | Zoe Roth

There is absolutely no doubt that memes rule the digital realm. These visual slides can connect with people irrespective of culture, and language and truly bring people together. Some memes have become so popular that they have become cultural touchstones.

One such work is the "disaster girl" meme where she can be seen smirking as a house in the background is on fire. The image is one of the most popular memes on the internet and has stood the test of time. It is now 20 years old. In reality, the fire in the background was nothing serious and was part of a training exercise for firefighters in Mebane, N.C., near where Zoë and her father, Dave Roth, lived.

 

Turns out, Zoe Roth sold the original copy of her meme as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) for nearly half a million dollars. Roth, who was a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, sold the iconic photo at an auction for 180 Ether to 3F Music, a music studio based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which has collected many NFTs in the past. She plans to use the money earned to pay off her student loans and donate to charity. 

The market for ownership rights to digital art, ephemera, and media known as NFTs is booming. All of these NFTs are stamped with a unique bit of digital code that marks their authenticity and is stored on the blockchain, a ledger system. Speaking with the NY Times, Roth said she took the decision to sell it after she consulted with  "Bad Luck Brian" (Kyle Craven) — and Laney Griner, the mother of "Success Kid."

 

“It’s the only thing that memes can do to take control,”  Roth recalled Craven telling her, via NY Times. "People who are in memes and go viral is one thing, but just the way the internet has held on to my picture and kept it viral, kept it relevant, is so crazy to me,” she said. “I’m super grateful for the entire experience," she added. Back in 2021, Roth was studying peace, war, and defense. 

 

Ben Lashes, manager of Roth and star of other memes including "Nyan Cat," "Success Kid," "David After Dentist" and the “Ridiculously Photogenic Guy,” said that his clients had cumulatively made over $2 million in NFT sales. He talks about how NFT sales have helped establish memes as a proper art form.

"I think anytime you can find a collector — no matter what the price is — who respects the art behind it and is going to cherish it, that’s a successful sale, whether it’s one Ether or 200 or 300," he said. Apart from selling memes as digital products, there are ways like covering content on memes, selling memes on stock image sites, and running a meme-related contest other ways to earn money through memes.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans
ECONOMY & WORK
Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans
Roth sold the iconic photo at an auction for 180 Ether to 3F Music, a music studio.
48 minutes ago
New York mom lost out on a massive $12 million lottery prize. She realized her blunder 31 years later
ECONOMY & WORK
New York mom lost out on a massive $12 million lottery prize. She realized her blunder 31 years later
Janet Valenti wanted to get the money as anybody would but the unfortunate fate of the ticket barred her from claiming the money for thirty-one years. 
12 hours ago
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper
WALMART
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper
The customer in a video explained how Walmart is pressuring customers into "downloading the app and getting the membership".
1 day ago
Anchor finds out her male co-host earned double her salary. She ensured her next move made headlines
ECONOMY & WORK
Anchor finds out her male co-host earned double her salary. She ensured her next move made headlines
Sadler said while the anchor's job was a dream come true for her, the pay gap was too hard for her to swallow.
2 days ago
Your $5 bills could be worth thousands due to a rare printing error — here’s what to look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Your $5 bills could be worth thousands due to a rare printing error — here’s what to look for
The notes with printing errors tend to be worth way more than the face value.
2 days ago
McDonald's gives customer $5,000 in cash instead of McMuffin. Then, he does the right thing
ECONOMY & WORK
McDonald's gives customer $5,000 in cash instead of McMuffin. Then, he does the right thing
"I would have went McMissing with extra sauce"
3 days ago
MacKenzie Scott quietly outdid Jeff Bezos by donating more in two years than he has in his entire life
ECONOMY & WORK
MacKenzie Scott quietly outdid Jeff Bezos by donating more in two years than he has in his entire life
Her low-profile approach also stands in contrast to Bezos’s high-visibility commitments.
3 days ago
Legal experts warn why you should never pick up cash off the ground without searching for owner
ECONOMY & WORK
Legal experts warn why you should never pick up cash off the ground without searching for owner
In 2022, a Kentucky woman claimed that picking up a dollar bill from the ground nearly killed her.
4 days ago
Frustrated Walmart shopper's tactic to outsmart long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
WALMART
Frustrated Walmart shopper's tactic to outsmart long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
She shared a video that demonstrated how she got fed up with the slow-moving line at Walmart and decided to take action.
4 days ago
Artist who painted Facebook's first office chose stock over $60,000 cash. Yes, he made a lot of money
ECONOMY & WORK
Artist who painted Facebook's first office chose stock over $60,000 cash. Yes, he made a lot of money
Choe shared the story of his multimillion windfall in an episode of CNBC’s The Filthy Rich Guide.
5 days ago
People left without paying at this Texas grocery store during a snow storm. Then, they returned
ECONOMY & WORK
People left without paying at this Texas grocery store during a snow storm. Then, they returned
The H-E-B grocery store helped hundreds of customers amid a severe snow storm in 2021.
5 days ago
Teacher who won $2.6 million lottery delayed his own dream and stayed on for two years to help students
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher who won $2.6 million lottery delayed his own dream and stayed on for two years to help students
The dedicated teacher wanted to see his students through the final exams.
6 days ago
Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
ECONOMY & WORK
Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
The man told the server that she was free to share the amount, thus the tip was split nine ways
6 days ago
Man refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Man refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
6 days ago
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
BURGER KING
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
6 days ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
7 days ago
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
7 days ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
7 days ago
Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
It even knocked off $3 billion from his own stake in Tesla as investors started taking out their money.
7 days ago
Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
The 1975 "No-S" dime is missing the letter "S" which signifies it was struck at the San Francisco mint.
Sep 29, 2024