ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

Did you accidentally deposit the same check twice? Here’s what you can expect to happen next

Depositing a check twice is illegal, but it's an easy mistake to make, especially with the advent of remote deposits through a bank’s mobile app.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Source: Getty Images | OrlowskiDesigns (Representative)
Source: Getty Images | OrlowskiDesigns (Representative)

Depositing a check twice is illegal, but it's an easy mistake to make, especially with the advent of remote deposits through a bank’s mobile app.

Depositing the same check twice is called “double presentment.” If done intentionally, double presentment is considered a form of check fraud that could lead to state or federal penalties. Penalties depend on whether check fraud is considered a misdemeanor or a felony in your state. The difference could also depend on the amount of the check deposited.

check deposit
Source: Getty Images

For example, in Wisconsin, check fraud of over $2,500 is a Class 1 felony punishable by up to $10,000 in fines and 3.5 years in prison. In Colorado, it’s a misdemeanor if the check is under $1,000, but you could still face up to $5,000 in fines and 18 months in jail.

 

What happens when you deposit a check twice?

Before you get too worried, you should know that banks are aware that most double-presentment cases are done through simple mistakes. Maybe you deposited a check through your bank’s mobile app and then forgot and tried to cash it at your bank.

Most financial institutions have systems in place to catch these mistakes and reject your second deposit. If the bank doesn’t catch the mistake right away, it will likely catch it later when it scans your account for duplicate transactions and remove the second deposit from your account.

If you are able to cash a previously deposited check at a location other than the bank you deposited it in, you will have to repay the money when the error is caught. It might take a couple of days, but the error will be eventually caught, and then you’ll have to pay back the location that cashed the check for you.

 

Failure to repay the check amount cashed could lead to fees charged by your bank. The bank could also close your account and seek legal action against you if it thinks that your intentions were malicious.

What you should do if you deposit a check twice.

Everyone makes mistakes, and your bank knows that. If you realize after the fact that you deposited the same check twice or cashed a check that you already deposited, contact your financial institution or check cashing location immediately. Your bank will be able to delete the second deposit from your account. If you cashed the check, you’ll have to pay back the money you received.

mobile deposit
Source: Minster Bank
 

How to prevent yourself from depositing a check twice

With the ability to quickly deposit a check right through your smartphone, it’s no wonder that you could make the mistake of depositing the same check twice. If you use the remote deposit feature on your bank’s mobile application, make sure to have a system to mark the check in a way that shows you it has been deposited. Some checks already have a box on the back that you are supposed to mark to indicate it has been deposited.

You can check your bank account online to see if you already deposited the check. You can also contact your bank with the check number, routing number, and account number and ask them to do a search of your account to see if the check deposit is recorded.

This article was originally published three years ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Did you accidentally deposit the same check twice? Here’s what you can expect to happen next
MONEY 101
Did you accidentally deposit the same check twice? Here’s what you can expect to happen next
Depositing a check twice is illegal, but it's an easy mistake to make, especially with the advent of remote deposits through a bank’s mobile app.
3 hours ago
Can you share a Costco membership card? Here's what the actual rules say
COSTCO
Can you share a Costco membership card? Here's what the actual rules say
Can I use a family member's Costco card? A Costco membership comes with restrictions, so be sure to know the rules. We'll break the rules down.
1 day ago
Rare 1971 Eisenhower silver dollar sells for $264,000 — only two more coins are out there
MONEY 101
Rare 1971 Eisenhower silver dollar sells for $264,000 — only two more coins are out there
Heritage Auctions called the piece "birth certificate of America's last silver dollar". 
1 day ago
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
MONEY 101
Widow who unexpectedly got a massive $1 billion in stock reveals why she gave it all away
Ruth L Gottesman got $1 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock upon her husband's passing.
2 days ago
15 common items you’re better off renting instead of buying to save money and space
MONEY 101
15 common items you’re better off renting instead of buying to save money and space
Before we get into this list, think of anything that you might use only once or twice.
3 days ago
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
MONEY 101
Shaq 'quadrupled' his net worth thanks to this simple investment strategy from Jeff Bezos
Shaq says the strategy isn't about making money but it did pay off monetary dividends as well.
4 days ago
Still own dusty childhood toys? Those Barbie dolls and GI Joes are worth a massive fortune today
MONEY 101
Still own dusty childhood toys? Those Barbie dolls and GI Joes are worth a massive fortune today
What are some of the most valuable action figures? You can make good money selling vintage Barbies, G.I. Joes, and Star Wars action figures.
7 days ago
Your vintage Pokémon cards could be worth a fortune today — just watch out for these details
MONEY 101
Your vintage Pokémon cards could be worth a fortune today — just watch out for these details
Pokémon cards were all the rage in the '90s and early 2000s. Are they worth anything today? You might be surprised.
7 days ago
Some of your old LEGO boxes could be worth hundreds of dollars— here's what to look for
MONEY 101
Some of your old LEGO boxes could be worth hundreds of dollars— here's what to look for
The boxes of popular, rare, and vintage LEGO sets may be valuable. Before you throw them away, find out if the LEGO boxes are worth anything.
Sep 18, 2024
Your old National Geographic magazines could be worth big bucks today, here's how to check
MONEY 101
Your old National Geographic magazines could be worth big bucks today, here's how to check
People collect all sorts of things, and if you have old National Geographic Magazines lying around, you may wonder if they're worth anything.
Sep 17, 2024
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
What are some things you didn't know you could pawn? You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
Sep 17, 2024
Walmart customer finds $100 while shopping with special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
WALMART
Walmart customer finds $100 while shopping with special message from stranger: "If this card found you..."
Back in 2017, a woman spotted an envelope lying at a Walmart store with an important message.
Sep 14, 2024
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today, especially if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands — especially certain movies.
Sep 13, 2024
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
MONEY 101
How much money do you need to be happy? A researcher finally reveals the magic number
Psychologist, Andrew T. Jebb, and his team analyzed the data provided by the Gallup World Poll from 164 countries, to arrive at this conclusion. 
Sep 12, 2024
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
MONEY 101
Daughter brings dad to tears with his 'most prized possession' he sold 30 years ago to support the family
The man who sold the collector's item to pay the bills was left in tears after getting it back.
Sep 11, 2024
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
MONEY 101
UPS trucks have stopped turning left for a fascinating reason and it could benefit you as well
The strategy has allowed the company to save millions of gallons of fuel, and time.
Sep 10, 2024
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
MONEY 101
Pennsylvania man became the richest person in world for 2 minutes after PayPal credited him $92 quadrillion
When he checked his PayPal account, there was $92,233,720,368,547,800 in it.
Sep 9, 2024
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
MONEY 101
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
The retired security guard heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet.
Sep 6, 2024
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
MONEY 101
Guy shares a magnificent tax-saving hack for mega SUV and truck owners. Not everyone agrees with it
In one such hack, social media influencers are explaining to the public how they can exploit Section 179 to get maximum tax savings.
Sep 2, 2024
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
MONEY 101
Woman had 5 failed businesses before she started her grocery chain. Now, she brings in $8 million a year
Pang Gek Tang, founder of Surrey Hills Grocer, tried her hands at 5 businesses before finding success.
Aug 26, 2024