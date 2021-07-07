Why Was Your Direct Deposit Delayed on Cash App?

If you were waiting to receive money through Square's Cash App recently and there was a delay in your direct deposit, you’re not alone. What's with the delay?

According to the Cash App Status page , on Jun. 30, there was an issue causing some direct deposits and pending payments to be delayed. “We were able to get things resolved, and you should see your funds soon if you haven’t already. We apologize for the inconvenience,” states a notice on the Cash App Status Page.

When the money you’re expecting on Cash App hasn’t come through, the company’s Status Page is the first place you should look to see if issues are affecting all users. Over 36 million people use Cash App to send and receive money. Although the timing of deposits through the popular payment app can vary, funds are typically available within one to five business days after they are sent, says Cash App's website.

Why is my Cash App direct deposit late?

If the Status page doesn’t report any universal issues affecting all Cash App users, there are a few other reasons your direct deposit may be late.

Are you working with the most updated version of the app? Sometimes, using an out-of-date version of the app can impact whether you can see direct deposits in your account. The money could be there, and you just can’t see it. Try uninstalling and reinstalling the app to see if that fixes the problem.

Is your account set up to have your money deposited to the Cash App account or directly into your bank account? If you’re waiting for money to show up in your bank account, there’s a good chance it's sitting in your Cash App account.

You can easily transfer those funds, or “cash out,” to your bank account through the app. If you chose to get your funds instantly, you’d have to pay a fee of 1.5 percent. There are no fees for standard deposits, which can take 1–3 business days.

Sometimes, a debit card won’t accept instant deposits. In these cases, you’ll be refunded for any fees, and your deposit will show up in 1–3 business days. By linking your debit card to your Cash App account, you can increase the time it takes for the money to show up in your bank account.

