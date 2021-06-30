How to Sell Stocks on Cash App Investing and Whether You Should

After launching the Cash App Investing platform in 2019, many of the 36 million Cash App users have dabbled in the stock trading feature. Even Megan Thee Stallion recently gave away $1 million in stock through Cash App as a high-profile partnership with Jack Dorsey.

After you buy stocks on Cash App , how do you go about selling them? Here's the skinny on selling stocks you hold in your Cash App account.

Look at your portfolio to find stocks to sell

In order to sell a stock on Cash App, you need to first own it in your Cash App portfolio. To find your portfolio, open your app. Once you're on the home screen, scroll down until you see "My Portfolio."

Your portfolio is the collection of stocks you own that are held on that specific platform. You might have other investments elsewhere (like a 401K, for example), but this is where your Cash App investments live.

Make sure that the stock you want to sell is in your portfolio before proceeding.