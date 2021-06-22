You're Ready to Pay Off Your House—What Now?

Buying a house is a major milestone, but for most people, taking on a mortgage does bear some weight. What happens when that 30-or-so year stretch is over and you've paid the house off in full?

Here's what happens with your home when your final payment is through.

Throughout the course of your mortgage, you own a portion of your home. The equity starts with the down payment and increases in tandem with your monthly or bi-weekly mortgage payments. Once it's all said and done, you won't have to pay your monthly mortgage bill any longer, although you will still be on the hook for property taxes and other dues.

Before sending the final check, request a payoff quote from your home loan provider.

Sent the wire Friday to pay off my mortgage. Logged in today to see my loan has been fully paid off. Wasn’t supposed to pay this off till 2048. pic.twitter.com/uWVpIfprRd — Teej 🚀🚀 (@StockzNCrypto) June 14, 2021

You will want to know how much money remains on your mortgage before sending in the final payment. You can do this by contacting your loan provider and requesting something called a "lender payoff quote" or "lender payoff statement."

The payoff quote provides the loan's principal balance, interest, and deadline for when you need to have the loan paid off. You can pay it off earlier than planned by informing the lender that you're applying the funds to your principal balance.

Sometimes, fees accompany the end of a mortgage (it doesn't sound fair, but it's reality), so make sure you're prepared for any that may arise by checking with the lender beforehand.

To access your payoff quote, visit your lender's website and log in to your account. Look for a place to request a payoff quote. If you can't find one, pick up the phone and call the customer service number.