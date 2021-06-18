How Long Should You Hold a Stock? Certain Factors to Consider

However, there are certain factors that investors should consider before selling their stocks.

You shouldn't consider a stock’s recent market performance before selling it. This is known as "timing the market," which generally isn't a profitable strategy for investors. The short-term fluctuation in a stock doesn’t necessarily impact its long-term prospects. In fact, selling during short-term dips in a stock price could be one of the most unprofitable strategies. For example, if an investor would have sold his investments during the global financial crisis, it would have been a lot of losses to rake in.