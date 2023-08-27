Name Diana Ross Net Worth $250 Million Salary $10 Million + Gender Female DOB March 26, 1944 Age 79 Years Nationality American Profession Singer

How much is Diana Ross worth?

Iconic American singer and actress Diana Ross, a prominent figure in The Supremes during the 1960s, boasts a net worth of $250 million. She has globally sold over 100 million albums, delivering number 1 songs both as a solo artist and as part of duets and trios, according to Celebrity Net Worth

Image Source: ShowBizIreland/Getty Images

Income over the years

In 1970, her album "Diana Ross" sold records worth an estimated $500,000 in the US, while "Everything Is Everything" earned $200,000, according to The Richest.

In 1981, Diana Ross signed a $20 million deal with RCA Records and released music including the certified gold soundtrack album "Endless Love," to earn around $500,000 from sales. Ross' compilation albums, "All the Great Hits" and "To Love Again" collectively contributed $1.05 million, while "Why Do Fools Fall in Love," earned $1.15 million from sales.

In 1993, Diana Ross earned around $2.4 million from her compilation album "One Woman: The Ultimate Collection," and $1 million from her live album "Christmas in Vienna". Another album "Stolen Moments: The Lady Sings... Jazz and Blues," sold 100,000 copies in the US, and added approximately $100,000 to her earnings.

In 2003, her compilation album "Diana Ross & the Supremes" sold records worth $100,000, while in 2006 she earned $100,000 each from her albums "I Love You" and "Blue,"

In 2012, Ross earned a performance fee of $500,000 for her appearance at Vladimir Doronin's 50th birthday celebration.

Image Source: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Diana Ross's Top Hits Songs

I’m Coming Out Diana · (1980)

Endless Love Endless Love · (1981)

Turn Up the Sunshine Minions: The Rise of Gru · (2022)

You Can’t Hurry Love The Supremes A’ Go-Go · (1966)

Upside Down Diana · (1980)

If We Hold On Together The Land Before Time · (1988)

Love Hangover Diana Ross · (1976)

Net worth growth through the years

Net Worth in 2023 $250 Million Net Worth in 2022 $240 Million Net Worth in 2021 $230 Million Net Worth in 2020 $220 Million Net Worth in 2019 $210 Million

Social Media

Instagram 676K Facebook 2.8M Twitter 171.7K

Image Source: Omar Vega/Getty Images

Real estate holdings

Diana Ross has long made a Greenwich, Connecticut mansion her primary residence, despite listing it for $39.5 million in 2007. She got a property tax refund on the apartment due to the real estate market crash, and her compound comprises two parcels, valued at around $9 million and $10 million respectively. In 2022, she invested $15.5 million in a new waterfront property in Miami.

Personal Life

Ross has been married twice and is a proud mother of five children and grandmother to seven. Her relationship with Motown CEO Berry Gordy began in 1965, but they parted ways and Ross married music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein in 1971. Following her divorce with Silberstein in 1977, Ross moved to New York City.

Cover Image Source: Douglas Kirkland/Getty Images

Career Highlights & Awards

Diana Ross embarked on her music career with the 1970 release of her debut album, "Diana Ross," under the eponymous record label. The album's resounding success propelled her to the top spot on The Billboard 200 and various other music charts. Notable albums in her repertoire include releases both as a solo artist and with The Supremes, such as "Why Do Fools Fall in Love."

In 2021, she unveiled her latest offering, "Thank You," which garnered a favorable response from listeners and marked another chapter in her illustrious career.

FAQ'S

How much does Diana Ross make annually?

Diana Ross earns around $10 Million per Year.

What is the height of Diana Ross?

Diana Ross is 1.64m. (5’ 4”) tall.

How many records has Diana Ross sold?

Diana Ross has so far sold more than 100 million records during her career.

