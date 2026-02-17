ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Democrats accuse Trump of making life more expensive for Americans — but the data says otherwise

The country had added 130,000 jobs in January and inflation remained at 2.5%.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Samuel Corum)
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Samuel Corum)

On paper, the American economy is doing better than it has in several years. President Donald Trump has expressed pride in the work his administration has done so far. However, Democrats show no sign of being convinced. Several Democrats have raised the matter of affordability in the wake of surprising inflation and job reports. The reports showed that the Trump administration had exceeded expectations in both regards.

(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Last year, inflation stood at 2.5%, bringing it as close as ever to the Fed’s 2% target as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The bureau also reported that the country added 130,000 jobs in January, beating predictions made by the likes of Reuters, Oxford University, and Bloomberg. Several estimates had stated that the US would add 50,000 to 75,000 jobs in the first month of the year.

Charts showing the “reciprocal tariffs” the U.S. is charging other countries are on display at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 2, 2025 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)
Charts showing the “reciprocal tariffs” the U.S. is charging other countries are on display at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 2, 2025 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Alex Wong)

Democrats have long criticized Trump’s tariff measures as one of the biggest reasons for high prices across the country today. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, said that these numbers do not mean that the President has kept up his promise of making life affordable for all Americans. "Donald Trump promised to lower costs on day one. But one year into his second term, food continues to get more expensive, utility costs are soaring, and housing prices are rising," she said, as per Fox News.

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Alex Wong
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Alex Wong)

"Trump is making life less affordable for American families – and instead of fixing the economic pain he’s caused, he says this is the Trump economy, and he is ‘very proud’ of it," she added. Of course, some Democrats, such as Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa. brought the tariffs under scrutiny as well, as the primary reason for prices being higher than ever despite Trump’s promise of affordability.

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Budget Reconciliation Process On The Hill WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Ranking member Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) (L) gives his opening remarks at a mark up hearing with the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill on May 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Members of the Budget Committee met to consider House Republicans’ reconciliation bill, which includes U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tax and spending cuts. The bill faced bipartisan opposition, with five Republican members of the House Budget Committee voting against it and supporting a motion for the committee to recess for the weekend. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Budget Reconciliation Process On The Hill WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 16: Ranking member Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) (L) gives his opening remarks at a mark up hearing with the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill on May 16, 2025 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Donald Trump promised he would end inflation on ‘day one.’ Today is Day 389, and prices are higher than ever," he said. "Instead of keeping his promise, Trump has increased the costs Americans pay through his massive tariff taxes — the highest tariffs since the Great Depression. Ordinary Americans simply can’t afford Trump’s reckless economic policies." 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., also slammed the administration over high prices as well. "Costs haven’t gone down in the United States of America. Costs have gone up under failed Republican policies. Housing costs are out of control. Grocery costs are out of control. Healthcare costs are out of control. Utility bills are out of control. And childcare costs are out of control," he explained.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), joins fellow House Democratic leaders and members to rally on the House Steps of the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2025. (Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries with fellow House Democratic leaders. (Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said that more jobs won’t make a difference if the wages remain low. "Beating expectations once doesn’t absolve the pain of the meager monthly average of 15,000 jobs created last year," he said. "The fine print of this report, which shows significant downward revisions of Trump’s first year in office, casts strong doubt that people can rely on this administration to deliver for them.”

More on Market Realist:

Donald Trump wants his face on new $1 coins — Democrats are determined to stop him

Democratic senator accuses Trump of ‘stealing’ from American taxpayers, calls for his impeachment

Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Billionaire Trump donor, who opposed offshoring, is moving his Ohio plant to China
ECONOMY & WORK
Billionaire Trump donor, who opposed offshoring, is moving his Ohio plant to China
The man in question even went on national television to criticize exactly what he ended up doing.
5 hours ago
Democrats accuse Trump of making life more expensive for Americans — but the data says otherwise
ECONOMY & WORK
Democrats accuse Trump of making life more expensive for Americans — but the data says otherwise
The country had added 130,000 jobs in January and inflation remained at 2.5%.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the secret recipe that helped him stay COVID-free
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the secret recipe that helped him stay COVID-free
Harvey says chitlins are the reason he can “never get COVID.”
5 hours ago
US national parks see drop in foreign tourists — and there's a major reason behind it
ECONOMY & WORK
US national parks see drop in foreign tourists — and there's a major reason behind it
The administration has been urged to roll back their policies and lower costs for tourists.
6 hours ago
Popular baby food recalled across US over dangerous toxin fears — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular baby food recalled across US over dangerous toxin fears — return ASAP for refund
The product might contain a toxin that is produced by mold in fruits, especially apples.
6 hours ago
Ex-Reagan adviser reveals what he thinks of Trump's energy policies: 'We've just seen the beginning'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-Reagan adviser reveals what he thinks of Trump's energy policies: 'We've just seen the beginning'
US energy policy under Trump intends to lift drilling restrictions and deregulate to lower equilibrium oil prices.
6 hours ago
Over 22,000 pounds of raw beef recalled over E. coli concerns — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 22,000 pounds of raw beef recalled over E. coli concerns — key details revealed
The product was produced on January 14 and distributed to a number of states.
9 hours ago
American taxpayers could pocket bigger refunds this season — but there’s a catch
ECONOMY & WORK
American taxpayers could pocket bigger refunds this season — but there’s a catch
While the hefty tax refunds can boost consumer spending, the demand may also drive up inflation.
11 hours ago
Over 191,000 air purifiers recalled as they could burst into flames — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 191,000 air purifiers recalled as they could burst into flames — return ASAP for refund
The government site further stated that the recall concerns MK04 air purifiers, with serial numbers beginning with "BN."
12 hours ago
Goldman Sachs CEO predicts better days are ahead for the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Goldman Sachs CEO predicts better days are ahead for the US economy
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon also spoke about how the IPO activity in the US is now gaining momentum.
1 day ago
Hotels in America are now rethinking free breakfast — and it says a lot about current US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Hotels in America are now rethinking free breakfast — and it says a lot about current US economy
Last year, Hyatt Hotels Corporation decided to pause the complimentary breakfast at about 40 locations.
1 day ago
Workers are worried about AI stealing their jobs — but that's not even the real threat
ECONOMY & WORK
Workers are worried about AI stealing their jobs — but that's not even the real threat
Many companies in the U.S. are now using enterprise AI systems that learn how an employee works.
1 day ago
Some American taxpayers could face an unwelcome surprise this filing season — key details
ECONOMY & WORK
Some American taxpayers could face an unwelcome surprise this filing season — key details
Some Americans may see smaller refunds this year compared to the past few years.
1 day ago
Costco gets into serious trouble over its $4.99 rotisserie chicken
COSTCO
Costco gets into serious trouble over its $4.99 rotisserie chicken
The retailer might end up paying thousands in damages in the near future.
3 days ago
FDA issues update on popular breakfast staple recalled in 40 states: Key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues update on popular breakfast staple recalled in 40 states: Key details revealed
The products were recalled in 2025 from 40 states after blue pieces of plastic were found in a filter during production.
3 days ago
'Price Is Right' player gets off to a rocky start but finishes with an unreal TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price Is Right' player gets off to a rocky start but finishes with an unreal TV moment
The contestant started the game poorly but made an impressive comeback.
3 days ago
Fast-food chains are struggling in this current US economy — but Taco Bell has a 'magic formula'
ECONOMY & WORK
Fast-food chains are struggling in this current US economy — but Taco Bell has a 'magic formula'
The brand has employed a different method of growing sales compared to its competitors
3 days ago
White House says US economy is 'roaring back to life' as inflation falls to 8‑month low
ECONOMY & WORK
White House says US economy is 'roaring back to life' as inflation falls to 8‑month low
This will be fantastic news for the Trump administration, which has been criticized for months.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player declared champion of the NASCAR week after $100k win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player declared champion of the NASCAR week after $100k win
"Cyndi, so far $110,461. With that trip to the Daytona 500 added in there," host Ryan Seacrest congratulated.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $50,000 and becomes top three to compete in the NASCAR finale
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $50,000 and becomes top three to compete in the NASCAR finale
"Tiffany's inclusion of "O" in the vowel letter combo worked well," a fan praised the player's incredible letter selection.
3 days ago